Ex van Ronaldo, die een kind heeft van Balotelli, springt in de bres voor 'CR7': "Hij was een echte gentleman" MDB

10 oktober 2018

07u30

Bron: RAI 0 Time-out Raffaella Fico is geen onbekende in voetballand. Het ondertussen 30-jarig model kreeg na een relatie met Mario Balotelli een kind van de Italiaanse profvoetballer, maar sloeg eerder ook al Cristiano Ronaldo aan de haak. De Italiaanse is dan ook verbaasd over de verkrachtingszaak die boven het hoofd van de Juventus-speler hangt.

"Het waren elf maanden vol liefde", wist Raffaella Fico te vertellen. Als zangeres/model had de Italiaanse een relatie met 'CR7' toen die nog voor Manchester United uitkwam. Voor de bewuste avond met Kathryn Mayorga. De vrouw die Cristiano Ronaldo in Las Vegas verkracht zou hebben. Fico staat er dan ook van te kijken dat haar ex tot zoiets in staat was. "Als er zoiets gebeurt, dan ben je altijd verbaasd om dat te horen. Ronaldo is een rustige, normale, eenvoudige man. Bij mij was hij een echte gentleman", vertelde Fico op de Italiaanse radiozender Rai Radio1.

(Lees hieronder verder)

"Hoe hij zich thuis gedroeg?", ging ze verder. "Hij trainde ook thuis. Hij deed buikspieroefeningen (hij had zo'n 4 à 5 sets van 20) na het avondeten en keek naar een film om zich te ontspannen." Hoe liefdevol ze ook was, de relatie met Cristiano Ronaldo liep op de klippen. Enkele jaren later papte Raffaella Fico dan weer aan met Mario Balotelli. De twee kregen in 2012 zelfs een dochtertje Pia. Er kwam zelfs een DNA-test aan te pas en die bracht aan het licht dat de Italiaanse spits officieel de vader is. Een dochtertje of niet, ook de relatie met Balotelli was geen langer leven beschoren.

Finally the TRUTH :-)🙏...PIA ... Sweet child of mine !!! your Dad. Mario Balotelli(@ FinallyMario) link