Ex-liefje van Neymar rijdt Lamborghini zwembad in: “Mijn stiletto gleed van rempedaal” Tom Tates

01 augustus 2019

11u25

Bron: AD.nl 7 Time-out Soraja Vucelic (32), een voormalig Playboymodel en populaire Instagrammer uit Servië, heeft tijdens een fotoshoot aan de Franse Rivièra per ongeluk een Lamborghini van minstens 300.000 euro een zwembad ingereden. Volgens Vucelic, trouwens ook een ex-liefje van de Braziliaanse stervoetballer Neymar, wilde ze met hoge hakken remmen maar lukte dat niet omdat haar stiletto van het pedaal gleed. Ze maakte het incident nota bene zelf bekend via haar Instagrampagina.

Op de beelden die Vucelic deelde met haar ruim 355.000 volgers op Instagram is te zien hoe de peperdure bolide met een hijskraan uit het water wordt getakeld. Bij de video schrijft de Servische, die doorgaans alleen de aandacht trekt met haar opvallende uiterlijk: “Dit gebeurt er als je hoge hakken van de rem glijden en de Lamborghini in een zwembad eindigt”.

De reacties zijn dan ook niet te mals. “Makkelijk als het om de auto van een ander gaat”, schrijft iemand. Of: “Ik kan me voorstellen dat je met zoveel luxe achter het stuur in slaap valt”. En: “Weet je zeker dat het mis ging met je hakken en niet met je voorgevel in combinatie met het stuur?”. Een ander maakt zich zorgen om de brunette: “Liever de auto dan jij in de prak”.



Onduidelijk is vooralsnog hoe groot de schade aan de blauwe Lamborghini is en of Soraja Vucelic, die met de schrik vrijkwam, opdraait voor de reparatiekosten. Experts veronderstellen dat de wagen mogelijk total loss zal zijn geraakt. Van wie de bolide is, is onbekend.

Neymar

Soraja, die de afgelopen jaren meerdere cosmetische ingrepen onderging, staat bekend als een intelligente dame. Ze begon als 19-jarige met modellenwerk, maar studeerde ook psychologie en filosofie aan de universiteit van Belgrado. Vucelic had jaren geleden een relatie met de Braziliaanse stervoetballer Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior. Hij stuurde ooit een privéjet om haar op te halen. Momenteel zou ze een verhouding hebben met de zoon van een Russische multimiljonair.