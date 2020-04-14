Europees kampioen boksen wil even demonstreren hoe je de perfecte uppercut uitvoert, maar dat loopt (bewust?) fout af Redactie

Bron: Instagram 0 Time-out Schaamrood op de wangen (en een blauw oog?) voor Sam Maxwell. De 31-jarige Engelsman, Europees kampioen boksen bij de superlichtgewichten, wilde zijn volgers op Instagram even tonen hoe je de perfecte uppercut uitvoert. Maar dat verliep dus niet meteen volgens plan. Of net wel?

Coronacrisis of niet; ook Maxwell blijft zichzelf afbeulen om zo scherp mogelijk te blijven. Op Instagram deelt hij al sinds het begin van de lockdown op regelmatige basis filmpjes waarin te zien is hoe hij oefeningen doet om zijn buikspieren te onderhouden, of hoe hij zijn bokszak te lijf gaat. Ook gisteren was dat niet anders. De topbokser, die sinds zijn professionele debuut in 2016 al zijn 13 kampen won – 11 ervan beëindigde hij zelfs met knockout – wou zijn volgers een en ander bijbrengen over de perfecte uppercut, maar wat volgde, waren best merkwaardige taferelen.

Mijn live workouts op Instagram worden tot nader order gecanceld Sam Maxwell zag er de humor nog wel van in

Nadat hij eerst de theorie had overgebracht, sloeg hij enkele keren snoeihard op zijn bokszak, om nadien zichzelf te trakteren met een rake rechter. Meteen zeeg hij neer en de bokser vroeg aan de cameraman om de opname te beëindigen. Nadien gooide Maxwell de beelden van zijn frats wel op zijn Instagrampagina, vergezeld door het uiteindelijke resultaat. Uit het bijschrift bij de video blijkt dat de vechtjas niet verlegen zit om wat zelfspot: “Mijn live workouts op Instagram worden tot nader order gecanceld”, klonk het.

‘t Valt echter helemaal niet uit te sluiten dat één en ander in scene is gezet. In de reacties is te zien hoe een van zijn volgers vraagt of die blunder echt is, waarop Maxwell: “Komaan. Ik weet dat ik dom ben, maar komaan”, voorzien van de nodige emoji’s. Bovendien postte de bokser vandaag al enkele nieuwe verhalen op Instagram en daarop was er geen spoor van een blauw oog.