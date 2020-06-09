En plots nestelt Colombiaanse boer zich met 45 km/u in het wiel van Uran, nummer 2 van de Tour van 2017

Opvallend gezelschap voor Rigoberto Uran (33) tijdens een trainingsrit. Toen de Colombiaanse profrenner van EF Education First even achter zich keek, zag hij een oudere man in z'n wiel hangen. Straf, zeker omdat Uran op z’n tijdritfiets een snelheid van zo’n 45 kilometer per uur haalde. De nummer twee van de Tour van 2017 was onder de indruk en sloeg een babbeltje met de man. Het bleek om een landbouwer te gaan, die het uiteraard met minder kwalitatief materiaal moest doen dan de profrenner. Uran, die de beelden deelde op zijn Instagram-pagina, zal later dit jaar samen met Sergio Higuita EF aanvoeren in de Tour.

Lees ook:

Greg Van Avermaet koppelt lot opnieuw aan Jim Ochowicz, maar sluit plan-B niet uit: “Zeg niet ‘neen’ tegen nieuw avontuur” (+)

Nairo Quintana vat straks met één ultiem doel de rest van het wielerseizoen aan: “Ik wil minstens het podium van de Tour halen”

Bernard Hinault over de moeilijke Tour die Froome en Ineos wacht: “Ze hebben dit probleem zelf gecreëerd” (+)