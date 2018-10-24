En of Neymar ook superhelden heeft: Braziliaan laat Spider-Man en Batman op zijn rug tatoeëren Hans Op de Beeck

24 oktober 2018

Neymar mag dan wel het idool zijn van miljoenen kinderen in Brazilië en sinds vorig jaar ook in Parijs, zelf heeft de superster van PSG duidelijk ook nog helden. Het is Spider-Man (links) en Batman (rechts) die de aanvaller op indrukwekkende wijze op zijn rug heeft laten tatoeëren, daar waar er boven ook al het veelzeggende ‘Blessed’ (‘gezegend’) staat. Ook opvallend: Neymar liet de tattoo in Parijs zetten, terwijl zijn vrienden een spelletje poker aan het spelen waren. De Braziliaan staat bekend als een hevige pokerfanaat en is een van de uithangborden van PokerStars. Ook zijn goeie vriend Gabriel Medina, een Braziliaanse surfer, was aanwezig aan de pokertafel en liet zich ook een tatoeage aanmeten. Het is Adao Rosa, de “huistatoeëerder’ van Neymar, die opnieuw de eer had de tattoos te mogen zetten - hij mocht dan ook op zijn Instagrampagina exclusief met de beelden uitpakken.

Rond Neymar doen er opnieuw geruchten als zou hij straks weer naar de Primera Division verkassen. Episode 31 dat hij naar verluidt niet gelukkig is in Parijs. Geruchten die voldoende hard waren voor FC Barcelona-voorzitter Bartomeu om ze deze week ten stelligste te ontkrachten. “In januari komt er niemand bij”, stelde hij.

De knipperlichtrelatie van Neymar met de bekende Braziliaanse Bruna Marquezine brandt trouwens weer op een laag pitje. Volgens de soapster is het zelfs uit tussen de twee, op initiatief van Neymar. Roddelboekjes melden dat een verschil in politieke opinie aan de basis ligt, maar dat wordt door Bruna ontkend. In Brazilië heeft de extreemrechtse kandidaat Jair Bolsonaro de presidentsverkiezingen gewonnen, maar zonder absolute meerderheid zodat een tweede ronde noodzakelijk is.

PSG en Neymar spelen vanavond Champions League tegen Napoli. Nadat ze op de opener verloren in Liverpool, sloegen ze hard terug tegen Rode Ster Belgrado: 6-1, overigens een match met een reukje aan.

