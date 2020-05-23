Een indrukwekkende sixpack, meer dan 3.000 keer hooghouden en flitsende dribbels: krachtpatsertje (6) maakt grote sier

Amper zes jaar is-ie, maar Arat Hosseini kan je nu al omschrijven als een fenomeen. De jongeling, die in Liverpool woont, heeft al meer dan vier miljoen volgers op Instagram en als u bijgevoegd beeldmateriaal bekijkt, ziet u al gauw dat dat geen toeval is. Naast een indrukwekkende sixpack, is ook zijn balbehandeling gewéldig. Of het nu 3.000 keer hooghouden is of bliksemsnel dribbelen: ‘t lijkt hem allemaal niet uit te maken. Zelfs ‘s werelds beste tennisser, Novak Djokovic, is al zwaar onder de indruk van Hosseini...

