Een HEEL gelukkig nieuwjaar! Neymar viert tussen 26 vrouwen in strandclub (en zo vieren andere internationale en Belgische sterren) ODBS

01 januari 2019

18u54 0

Neymar deed het licht van 2018 uit in stijl: samen met zijn goeie vriend Gabriel Medina, een professionele surfer, en FC Barcelona-middenvelder Arhur Melo woonde hij in het bijzijn van 26 vrouwen een feestje bij in de Yacht Club in Rio. Dress code: wit. Later op de avond vergezelden honderden feestvierders het gezelschap in de luxueuze strandclub, waar de Braziliaan Thiaguinho de zang voor zijn rekening nam. Neymar wordt op het einde van de week terug in Parijs verwacht na een winterbreak in zijn thuisland.

Eerder in de week bracht Neymar, die een rastakapsel showde, ook tijd met zijn zoon door en speelde de PSG-ster teqball tegen footvolley-steren Natalia Guitler en Bianca. Footvolley is een combinatie van beachvolleybal en voetbal en vond zijn oorsprong in 1965 in Brazilië. In 19 matchen in de Ligue 1 zit Neymar aan 16 goals en 8 assists, al sukkelde hij de laatste weken met een adductorenletsel. De eerste wedstrijd van PSG in 2019, in de 32ste finale tegen Pontivy, laat hij aan zich voorbijgaan. Mogelijk is hij er op 9 januari wel bij wanneer PSG voor de kwartfinale van de ligabeker tegen Guingamp speelt.

Cristiano Ronaldo vertoefde in Dubai

Ook Lionel Messi bevond zich in gezinskring

Kevin De Bruyne met zijn Michèle bij vrienden

Jan Vertonghen blikt terug op mooi 2018

Axel Witsel dankbaar

Chadli herdenkt goal tegen Japan

Thank you 2018! ❤ pic.twitter.com/sp3aEtMNAz Nacer Chadli(@ NChadli) link

Nina Derwael showt medailles

Sagan op de skilatten

Happy new year everybody! See you at a race next year, starting at the @tourdownunder, where it will certainly be warmer than the snowed mountains... pic.twitter.com/TfuPWJbVhM Peter Sagan(@ petosagan) link

🎉 Prosit Neujahr! | Happy New Year | Felice Anno Nuovo | Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku | Šťastný Nový rok 🎉@Hansgrohe_PR #ShowerLikeAPro pic.twitter.com/EoNUWuYhNw Peter Sagan(@ petosagan) link

Campenaerts en Lecluyse innig

Gilbert met zijn drie momenten van 2018

Goffin samen met Pouille

Elise Mertens blikt vooruit

Meer over Neymar

sport

sportdiscipline

voetbal

PSG