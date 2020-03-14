Een blik achter de schermen: Hoe houden sporters als Lebron James en Courtois zich bezig in tijden van corona?
Thibaut Courtois
Onze nationale doelman neemt in de vrije tijd die hij nu heeft deel aan een Formule 1 wedstrijd. Courtois gaat niet echt plaatsnemen achter het stuur, maar doet mee aan de virtuele Grote Prijs van Australië. De wedstrijd wordt georganiseerd door Veloce Esports. Vanavond spendeert hij eerst nog wat tijd met zijn dochtertje. Frozen II staat op het programma.
Looking forward to racing tomorrow with the crew 🏁🙌 #NotTheAusGP https://t.co/n1BBVHNFO7 link
Neymar Jr.
Alle voetbalcompetities liggen plat. In plaats van op het veld te liggen, kan de Braziliaan nu languit in zijn zetel plaatsnemen. Hij heeft nu tijd genoeg om het nieuwe seizoen van de Spaanse serie Elite te bingewatchen op Netflix.
Sergio Ramos
Alle spelers van Real Madrid zitten in quarantaine nadat een basketspeler van de gelijknamige club positief testte op corona. Doordat de trainingscomplexen van de Koninklijke dicht zijn, besloot Ramos dan maar om thuis aan zijn conditie te werken op de loopband.
Lebron James
De Amerikaanse basketter moet het even doen zonder basketwedstrijden. Het is voor hem een ideaal moment om wat meer tijd door te brengen met zijn familie. Een horror film kijken op vrijdag de dertiende met zijn oudste zoon is de perfecte afleiding van al het corona-nieuws.
James Rodriguez
Geen voetbal in de Bundesliga? Voor James betekent het alvast ‘quality time’ met zijn dochtertje. De twee besloten om samen een potje basketbal te spelen.
Paulo Dybala
Over de Argentijn zijn al enkele geruchten opgedoken dat hij corona zou hebben. Op zijn sociale media is daar alvast niks van te merken. Hij zit wel in quarantaine, net als de rest van Juventus. De tijd weet hij alvast te doden met koken.
Andrés Iniesta
Andrés Iniesta voetbalt tegenwoordig in Japan, waar de competitie ook voor onbepaalde tijd stil ligt. De 35-jarige middenvelder vermaakt zich in zijn woning in Kobe met zijn vrouw en vier jonge kinderen. “Huiswerk. Teamwork”, schrijft Iniesta.
En casita de tareas. Trabajo en equipo!! #Ravapas💫
3,447 Likes, 22 Comments - Andres Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) on Instagram: "En casita de tareas. Trabajo en equipo!! #Ravapas💫"
Saúl Ñíguez
Saúl Ñíguez, Spaanse middenvelder van Atlético Madrid, weet wel hoe hij de komende tijd zal doorbrengen: op zijn PlayStation. “Laten we voorzichtig en verantwoordelijk zijn. Laten we ons steentje bijdragen om in dit proces samen te werken en te zorgen dat het niet verder gaat. Blijf thuis”, schrijft hij.
Seamos prudentes y responsables. Pongamos nuestro granito de arena para colaborar en este proceso y que no vaya a más. #QuedateEnCasa 🏠 Y no olvidarnos de agradecer a sanidad por su gran labor y esfuerzo. #QuedateEnCasa 🏠
6,077 Likes, 48 Comments - Saul Ñiguez Esclapez (@saulniguez) on Instagram: "Seamos prudentes y responsables. Pongamos nuestro granito de arena para colaborar en este proceso y..."
Elise Mertens
Tennisster Elise Mertens is huiswaarts gekeerd nadat ook de toernooien in het tennis, onder meer dat van Indian Wells, afgelast zijn. “Accepteer de dingen die je niet kunt veranderen”, blijft Mertens er zelf nog rustig onder.
Be safe everyone ✌️ Accept the things that you can't change.
1,587 Likes, 21 Comments - Elise Mertens (@mertenselise) on Instagram: "Be safe everyone ✌️ Accept the things that you can't change."
Stanislas Wawrinka
Ook Wawrinka besloot om terug naar huis te gaan, nadat alle tenniswedstrijden werden afgelast. “LA verlaten om voor een tijdje naar huis te gaan. Het zijn rare tijden en we weten niet wat we nog kunnen verwachten. Ik hoop dat jullie allemaal veilig blijven. Ik denk veel aan de mensen die veel moeite hebben gestoken in het organiseren van evenementen die nu allemaal worden afgelast en aan de fans die deze gingen bijwonen. Het zijn moeilijke tijden, maar we moeten allemaal sterk blijven. LA, je was speciaal dit jaar.”
Victor Wegnez
Ondanks alle hockeywedstrijden zijn afgelast tot 3 april, blijt Victor Wegnez verder trainen. De sterkhouder van de Red Lions speelt sinds 2018 voor Racing Club de Bruxelles. Corona kan hem alvast niet weerhouden van een goede training. Natuurlijk wel met genoeg afstand tussen de spelers.
Chris Froome
Alle wielerkoersen afgelast tot 3 april? Dan gaat Froome maar fietsen in het zonnetje in Afrika. Met gemiddelde temperaturen van 25 graden geven we hem geen ongelijk.
Just another day in Africa ☀️😎💛 #cycling pic.twitter.com/TDMFJ7bKDu link
Garbine Muguruza
Tennisster Muguruza roept via haar sociale media op om thuis te blijven. Zelf verblijft ze momenteel in een gehuurd huisje van AvantStay. Een bedrijf dat huizen verhuurt op speciale en afgelegen plaatsen om volledig tot rust te komen.
Alexander Zverev
De jonge toptenniser Zverev laat op Instagram duidelijk merken dat hij niet blij is met de afgelasting van de ATP-wedstrijden. Stilzitten doet hij alvast niet. “De frustratie eruit lopen”, valt te lezen op een filmpje waarin hij zich aan het afmatten is op de loopband.
Matthijs de Ligt
De Nederlandse verdediger van Juventus moet net als de rest van zijn team in isolatie blijven, nadat Rugani positief testte op corona. De Ligt blijft daarom met zijn vriendin en model Annekee Molenaar gewoon thuis. Ze doden de tijd met het spelen van gezelschapsspelletjes.
Sven Nys
De ex-veldrijder heeft iets minder last van de afgelaste wedstrijden. Toch ondervindt ook Sven Nys hinder door het coronavirus. Eén van zijn voordrachten werd geannuleerd. Nys besloot dan maar om zijn conditie te onderhouden door 10 km te gaan lopen.
Raphaël Varane
De verdediger van Real Madrid heeft momenteel geen wedstrijden meer op de planning staan. Nu ook heel de ploeg in quarantaine moet, zit er voor de verdediger niks anders op dan thuis te trainen.
