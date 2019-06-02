Duitse WAG's gaan in op vreemd voorstel om hun slipjes te verkopen TV

02 juni 2019

18u44

Bron: The Sun / Bild 0 Time Out Twee Duitse voetbal-WAG’s zijn ingegaan op de aanbiedingen van een ranzige fan om hun gebruikte ondergoed online te verkopen. De opbrengst ervan willen de spelersvrouwen besteden aan een goed doel. Welk dat is, mogen hun volgers beslissen.

Mira Zuber en Ina Aogo posten wel vaker ietwat pikantere foto’s op hun Instagram-account. Met respectievelijk 31.400 en 94.100 volgers gaat dat niet onopgemerkt voorbij. De vrouwen krijgen dan ook soms vrij immorele voorstellen. In de laatste aflevering van hun podcast ‘Spielerfrauen On Air’ kwamen de twee overeen de uitdaging van een wanhopige fan aan te gaan. De vrouwen van VfB Stuttgart-spelers, Steven Zuber en Dennis Aogo, zijn bereid hun gebruikt ondergoed op de markt te brengen.

“Ken je de ‘Tangasammler’? Die bestaat echt en heeft zijn eigen account op Instagram”, begon Zuber de podcast. “Hij vroeg me zonder schroom of ik bereid ben om ook mijn string te verkopen. Blijkbaar zijn er mensen bij wie dat zou aanslaan. Maar ik zou het enkel voor een goed doel doen.”

Bilspleten

“Dat is een goed idee”, pikte haar collega-WAG Ina Aogo daarop in. “Hoeveel zouden we zo kunnen vragen voor één slip? Omdat we gekende figuren zijn, kunnen we er waarschijnlijk meer aan verdienen dan anderen. Toch blijft het een vreemde gedachte om mijn gedragen ondergoed te verkopen. We zouden ze ook gewoon kunnen weggeven.” Maar daar ging de finaliste van Miss Zwitserland in 2014 niet mee akkoord. “Waarom zouden we ze weggeven als we er geld kunnen aan verdienen? We verkopen ze enkel voor het goede doel. Volgers moeten uitmaken welk dat zal worden.”

“Ik vind sokken en voeten op zich al vies, maar strings gaan nog een stapje verder”, stelde Aogo vast. “Dat is walgelijk zelfs, want zo’n stuk textiel zat tussen je bilspleten”, besloot de Zwitserse al lachend.