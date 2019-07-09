Ditmaal kon ze niet halfnaakt het veld op: ‘streakster’ tijdens finale Copa América ontmaskerd en opgepakt ODBS

09 juli 2019

12u17 1 Time-Out Geen tweede keer snel na elkaar. Nog voor Kinsey Wolanski (22) zondagavond de kans had het veld op te lopen in Rio tijdens de finale van de Copa América, werd ze door attente security bij de lurven gevat.

Het Amerikaanse badpakkenmodel groeide uit tot een internetsensatie nadat ze op 1 juni de Champions League-finale tussen Liverpool en Tottenham verstoorde door op het veld te lopen. Ter promotie van de pornosite van haar vriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. Een stunt die het duo ook wou herhalen in het legendarische Maracanã, waar thuisland Brazilië de finale van het Zuid-Amerikaanse landentoernooi tegen Peru speelde en won. Maar op Instagram postte Wolanski zondagavond dat ze niet op het veld was geraakt, maar samen met haar vriend wel in de gevangenis beland. “Failed Copa America”, luidde het bijschrift.

Het gewezen Maxim-model was er nochtans klaar voor. Nu in een wit badpak met daarop een verwijzing naar ‘Vitaly Uncensored’. Met donkere in plaats van haar blonde lokken. Maar voor ze ditmaal aan haar ‘streaktocht’ kon beginnen, werd het duo herkend en opgepakt door “een twintigtal leden van het veiligheidspersoneel”, zoals ze zelf schreef. “Ik geef toe: Copa América, jij hebt gewonnen. Maar wat een avontuur weer. Naar Brazilië gevlogen, ons verkleed en tot op onze stoeltjes in het stadion geraakt. Maar dan kwam er een slecht einde toen de security ons herkende.” Waarna wat ‘comfortfood’ volgde: een burger en pasta. Op Instagram lachte Wolanski: “Als je erna geen feestmaaltijd hebt, ben je niet in de gevangenis geweest.”

Wolanski raakte bekend toen haar stunt in het Madrileense Wande Metropolitana wel lukte, al belandde ze ook daar in de catacomben van het stadion achter tralies. Pas vijf uur later werd ze toen vrijgelaten. Maar vastberaden door te zetten. “Ik wil nog veel meer streaken om zo nog bekender te worden”, aldus Wolanski. “Na die nacht in Madrid ging ik van 300.000 volgers op Instagram naar twee miljoen. Dat is reclame die je niet kan kopen. Plots was ik beroemd en kreeg ik de ene jobaanbieding na de andere. Terwijl ik toch niemand kwetste, het was louter voor het plezier. De fans genoten ervan, zelfs de spelers leken het leuk te vinden (achteraf claimde Wolanski via privéberichten op Instagram benaderd te zijn geweest door enkele Liverpool-spelers, nvdr) en de agenten die me opgepakt hadden, vroegen zelfs om selfies. Het was de grootste adrenalinestoot uit mijn leven.”

Na haar strapatsen in Madrid begon ze aan een halve wereldreis, uitgebreid gedocumenteerd op Instagram uiteraard. Barcelona, Portugal, Marokko, München en Los Angeles, om het voorbije weekend in Rio te belanden.