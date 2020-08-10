Die denkt nog lang niet aan stoppen: Zlatan (38) toont indrukwekkende fysiek op superjacht

Vakantie of niet, Zlatan Ibrahimovic laat niets aan het toeval over. De 38-jarige Zweed vertoefde afgelopen dagen op een superjacht langs de kust van Saint-Tropez, maar ook daar doet hij er alles aan om in topvorm te blijven. Zo deelde hij een filmpje met zijn volgers waarin te zien is hoe hij op het dek de ene stabilisatie-oefening na de andere tot een goed eind brengt. In een andere video is dan weer te zien hoe hij vanop het indrukwekkende vaartuig een duik neemt in de zee. “Leeuw op het land, haai in de zee", klonk het in het bijschrift. ‘t Mag duidelijk zijn dat die nog lang niet aan stoppen denkt...

Lees ook.

Ibrahimovic (38) is nog niet klaar met toveren: “Je denkt dat ik op pensioen ga? Dit is nog maar het begin”