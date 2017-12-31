Deze sportvedetten wensen jou nu al een geweldig 2018
Rocking into 2018 like... #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/ZyGVwWKZvX link
Next, we cross to Europe where @GregVanAvermaet, @jempy_drucker, @FrankinyKilian, @LoicVliegen, @ADM_RossodiBuja and @NVHooydonck are wishing our fans a happy and healthy 2018! #Ride_BMC pic.twitter.com/LKLeSCl6na link
Happy New Year from New Zealand! May the new year bring you all lots of love, laughter and happiness! ❤️ #hello2018 pic.twitter.com/NeowNwh5jv link
Finishing off the year with some serious strength training 😅 Thank you to everyone for the phenomenal support this year! 💛 Happy New Year 🎉 pic.twitter.com/d3tPyveJPL link
I hope all of you make it a great 2018! New year resolutions are a great start, but it's day to day action that will define who you are/become.... Get after it! link
💪🤙🚵♀️ pic.twitter.com/02xlig2i9O link
See you in 2018 for more and better 😉💪🏽 @AS_Monaco @BelRedDevils @SporthouseGroup pic.twitter.com/idFc51VW5E link
My last post of the year is a selection of my 2017 highlights! ▪️ ▪️ 1. 8 jan - Nationals in Oostende 2. 19 feb - Finishing the season in style close to home, in Oostmalle 3. 2 mar - Offseason in Punta Cana 🇩🇴 4. 29 apr - ‘Il Pirata’ Lost my hair on training camp at Mallorca 🇪🇸 5. 27 may - Leaders jersey in Tour of Belgium 6. 29 jun - She said YES! By far the best day of the year 🇮🇹 7. 19 jul - Victory in GP Pino Cerami after a long day in the breakaway 8. 2 sep - Celebration of the 90th birthday of my grandfather Louis 9. 26 nov - 3 medals for my friends of team 2275 on Masters nationals in Lille 10. 17 dec - Finally racing again on a high level during the World cup in Namur ▪️ ▪️ Happy New Year everyone!
Last training of 2017. Happy New Year! 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça #FCB pic.twitter.com/Kv1v7DNpr7 link
Thanks for being a part of my 2017, wishing you all the best for 2018! https://t.co/YyH8KBpAR4 link
Happy new year https://t.co/NMFcuVTdYz link
New Year's Eve training session at Melwood 🔜 2⃣0⃣1⃣8⃣ Happy New Year!! #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5IFjONqOdh link
