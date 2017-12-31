Ga naar de mobiele website
Deze sportvedetten wensen jou een geweldig 2018

    • Glenn Van Snick
RV
Time-out Binnen enkele uurtjes knallen we het nieuwe jaar in, dus ook de sporters gooien de riem er even af. Daarbij vergeten ze hun trouwe volgers niet, want op sociale media spuien ze nu al gretig met gelukwensen voor 2018. Een overzicht. 

A year to remember... bring it on 2018 ! #powerofhealing #striveformore

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@jillboon) op

Before I get drunk,dance on the bar,lose my phone,get naked and get arrested,Let me wish all of u a Happy New Year!!!🙏🏻❤️ Stay healthy!!❤️🙏🏻🦋

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@jelle_van_damme) op

My last post of the year is a selection of my 2017 highlights! ▪️ ▪️ 1. 8 jan - Nationals in Oostende 2. 19 feb - Finishing the season in style close to home, in Oostmalle 3. 2 mar - Offseason in Punta Cana 🇩🇴 4. 29 apr - ‘Il Pirata’ Lost my hair on training camp at Mallorca 🇪🇸 5. 27 may - Leaders jersey in Tour of Belgium 6. 29 jun - She said YES! By far the best day of the year 🇮🇹 7. 19 jul - Victory in GP Pino Cerami after a long day in the breakaway 8. 2 sep - Celebration of the 90th birthday of my grandfather Louis 9. 26 nov - 3 medals for my friends of team 2275 on Masters nationals in Lille 10. 17 dec - Finally racing again on a high level during the World cup in Namur ▪️ ▪️ Happy New Year everyone!

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@woutvanaert) op

My favourite fan pic of 2017 🥇 Thanks for all your support this year, hope to do even better next year! #StriveForFive (📷 @dannylouieobrien )

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@philippegilbertofficial) op

