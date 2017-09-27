Deze 18-jarige babe wordt met recht en reden gebombardeerd tot "'s werelds meest sexy atlete"
Met haar 18 jaar heeft Alicia Schmidt nog een hele carrière in het atletiek voor zich, maar de blonde babe laat nu al van zich spreken. De Duitse atlete heeft haar zinnen gezet op de Olympische Spelen van Tokio in 2020 en heeft zelfs al een medaille op zak. Deze zomer snelde ze namelijk in de 4x400 meter estafette mee naar een zilveren medaille op het EK voor atletes onder de 20 jaar.
Een nieuwe rijzende ster dus aan het atletiekfirmament, maar voorlopig laat Schmidt zich bij tijd en stond van haar beste kant zien op haar Instagram-account. Het levert haar niet alleen een leger aan trouwe volgers (46.000 stuks) op, maar ook de titel van "'s werelds meest sexy atlete" van website 'Busted Coverage'. Nog niet overtuigd? Struin dan maar hieronder eens door haar posts op Instagram.
As some of you might already know, I'm about to begin a new chapter in life. I will leave my hometown to start a new adventure elsewhere! I want to thank all of you guys who supported me until now❤ Moreover, I want to thank my partner @puma and @profuelsupplements! I definitely don't take this for granted and all of this is not out of the ordinary. I am so grateful for all the support I received along the way. Hope ya'll have a nice Sunday! * * * * * * * * #sport#fit#health#lifestyle#happy#running#profuel#potsdam#track#trackandfield#tracknation#trackgirl#puma#pumafenty#pumarunning#runninggirl#healthylifestyle#fitnessgirl#fashion#fashionable#cap#elites360
The harder i work the more luck i seem to have. . . . . . . . #happy#girl#paradise#blondehair#sunglasses#tannedgirl#sport#fit#running#puma#ingolstadt#potsdam#kohsamui#health#healthylifestyle#trackandfield#trackgirl#fitnessmotivation#goals#fitnessgirl#wanderlust#travel#lfl#fff#traveltheworld
Hey meine lieben, wie viele von euch ja bereits wissen mache ich viel Sport. Ich schaffe es nicht immer 100% auf meine Ernährung zu achten und bin daher sehr dankbar einen Partner wie @profuelsupplements an meiner Seite zu haben. Mir persönlich helfen die Produkte sehr weiter und ich kann sie reinen Herzens weiterempfehlen. Wenn ihr Fragen habt welche Produkte ich genau nehme und wofür sie geeignet sind schreibt mir gerne . . . . . #anzeige#sport#fit#health#lifestyle#happy#running#profuel#potsdam#track#trackandfield#tracknation#trackgirl#puma#pumafenty#pumarunning#runninggirl#healthylifestyle#fitnessgirl
Happy me @platin.raw . . . . . . . #happy#fashion#platin#kohsamui#skatergirl#fit#crazygirl#wanderlust#thailand#nicelocation#awsomeview#blondehair#goals#fff#livingthedream#travelbuddy#traveller#travelgirl#likeforlike#love#lfl#lifestylechange
The two basic items necessary to sustain life are sunshine and coconut milk☀️ . . . . . . . #travel#kohsamui#beach#coconutbeach#coconutmilk#paradise#traveltheworld#thankful#livingthedream#kohphangan#fitgirl#blondehair#missingtrack#wanderlust#calzedonia#sunshine#lovelife#thailand#clearwaterbeach#l4l
Salty vibes . . . . . . . #adventureculture #summervibes #fitnessgirl #sealife #beachwaves #vsco #livingthedream #kohphangan #kohsamui #bikinigirl #followmefaraway #welivetoexplore #igshotz #travelandlife #justbackfrombeach #fitnessmotivation #bikinibody #traveltheworld #blondehair #beachlife #wearetravelgirls #vacationgoals #takemethere #beach
A DREAM CAME TRUE!! European Vice Champion I'm so proud of us and I just can't believe it! This shows that hard work really pays off at the end. It was a fantastic week with the most amazing people. Being part of team Germany and representing my country makes me so happy❤ It was definitely one of the best experiences in my entire life! We did it ♀Thanks to all my friends and my family who supported me by watching the live stream or came to cheer us on❤#sport#trackandfield#nationalteam#grosseto2017#trackgirl#europeanchampionships#relay#italy#400m#health#fit#trainhard#blonde#hair#teamgermany#athletics#running#sprint#tracknation#europeanvicechampion#proud#incredible#cantbelieve#hardworkpaysoff#girlspower#fastgirls
4 reacties
P.a Van San
Dan heeft men de Paraguaanse speerwerpster Leryn Franco nog nooit gezien
lodewijk maesen
door sociale media zal nooit topatlete worden....
Van Eersel Guy
Een lelijke ist zeker niet
Zo maar iemand Ra ra ra
Mooi meisje!