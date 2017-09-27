Ga naar de mobiele website
^ Top

Deze 18-jarige babe wordt met recht en reden gebombardeerd tot "'s werelds meest sexy atlete"

    • MDB
RV

Met haar 18 jaar heeft Alicia Schmidt nog een hele carrière in het atletiek voor zich, maar de blonde babe laat nu al van zich spreken. De Duitse atlete heeft haar zinnen gezet op de Olympische Spelen van Tokio in 2020 en heeft zelfs al een medaille op zak. Deze zomer snelde ze namelijk in de 4x400 meter estafette mee naar een zilveren medaille op het EK voor atletes onder de 20 jaar.



Een nieuwe rijzende ster dus aan het atletiekfirmament, maar voorlopig laat Schmidt zich bij tijd en stond van haar beste kant zien op haar Instagram-account. Het levert haar niet alleen een leger aan trouwe volgers (46.000 stuks) op, maar ook de titel van "'s werelds meest sexy atlete" van website 'Busted Coverage'. Nog niet overtuigd? Struin dan maar hieronder eens door haar posts op Instagram.

As some of you might already know, I'm about to begin a new chapter in life. I will leave my hometown to start a new adventure elsewhere! I want to thank all of you guys who supported me until now❤ Moreover, I want to thank my partner @puma and @profuelsupplements! I definitely don't take this for granted and all of this is not out of the ordinary. I am so grateful for all the support I received along the way. Hope ya'll have a nice Sunday! * * * * * * * * #sport#fit#health#lifestyle#happy#running#profuel#potsdam#track#trackandfield#tracknation#trackgirl#puma#pumafenty#pumarunning#runninggirl#healthylifestyle#fitnessgirl#fashion#fashionable#cap#elites360

5,590 Likes, 125 Comments - ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd) on Instagram: "As some of you might already know, I'm about to begin a new chapter in life. I will leave my..."

The harder i work the more luck i seem to have. . . . . . . . #happy#girl#paradise#blondehair#sunglasses#tannedgirl#sport#fit#running#puma#ingolstadt#potsdam#kohsamui#health#healthylifestyle#trackandfield#trackgirl#fitnessmotivation#goals#fitnessgirl#wanderlust#travel#lfl#fff#traveltheworld

3,004 Likes, 18 Comments - ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd) on Instagram: "The harder i work the more luck i seem to have. . . . . . . ...."

Hey meine lieben, wie viele von euch ja bereits wissen mache ich viel Sport. Ich schaffe es nicht immer 100% auf meine Ernährung zu achten und bin daher sehr dankbar einen Partner wie @profuelsupplements an meiner Seite zu haben. Mir persönlich helfen die Produkte sehr weiter und ich kann sie reinen Herzens weiterempfehlen. Wenn ihr Fragen habt welche Produkte ich genau nehme und wofür sie geeignet sind schreibt mir gerne . . . . . #anzeige#sport#fit#health#lifestyle#happy#running#profuel#potsdam#track#trackandfield#tracknation#trackgirl#puma#pumafenty#pumarunning#runninggirl#healthylifestyle#fitnessgirl

5,821 Likes, 53 Comments - ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd) on Instagram: "Hey meine lieben, wie viele von euch ja bereits wissen mache ich viel Sport. Ich schaffe es nicht..."

Happy me @platin.raw . . . . . . . #happy#fashion#platin#kohsamui#skatergirl#fit#crazygirl#wanderlust#thailand#nicelocation#awsomeview#blondehair#goals#fff#livingthedream#travelbuddy#traveller#travelgirl#likeforlike#love#lfl#lifestylechange

3,276 Likes, 28 Comments - ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd) on Instagram: "Happy me @platin.raw . . . . . . ...."

The two basic items necessary to sustain life are sunshine and coconut milk☀️ . . . . . . . #travel#kohsamui#beach#coconutbeach#coconutmilk#paradise#traveltheworld#thankful#livingthedream#kohphangan#fitgirl#blondehair#missingtrack#wanderlust#calzedonia#sunshine#lovelife#thailand#clearwaterbeach#l4l

3,593 Likes, 28 Comments - ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd) on Instagram: "The two basic items necessary to sustain life are sunshine and coconut milk☀️ . . . . . . ...."

Salty vibes . . . . . . . #adventureculture #summervibes #fitnessgirl #sealife #beachwaves #vsco #livingthedream #kohphangan #kohsamui #bikinigirl #followmefaraway #welivetoexplore #igshotz #travelandlife #justbackfrombeach #fitnessmotivation #bikinibody #traveltheworld #blondehair #beachlife #wearetravelgirls #vacationgoals #takemethere #beach

3,547 Likes, 29 Comments - ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd) on Instagram: "Salty vibes . . . . . . . #adventureculture #summervibes #fitnessgirl #sealife #beachwaves..."

A DREAM CAME TRUE!! European Vice Champion I'm so proud of us and I just can't believe it! This shows that hard work really pays off at the end. It was a fantastic week with the most amazing people. Being part of team Germany and representing my country makes me so happy❤ It was definitely one of the best experiences in my entire life! We did it ‍♀Thanks to all my friends and my family who supported me by watching the live stream or came to cheer us on❤#sport#trackandfield#nationalteam#grosseto2017#trackgirl#europeanchampionships#relay#italy#400m#health#fit#trainhard#blonde#hair#teamgermany#athletics#running#sprint#tracknation#europeanvicechampion#proud#incredible#cantbelieve#hardworkpaysoff#girlspower#fastgirls

4,125 Likes, 41 Comments - ᗩℓicα (@alicasmd) on Instagram: "A DREAM CAME TRUE!! European Vice Champion I'm so proud of us and I just can't believe it!..."

Lees ook: Insigne wil CL-doelpunt aan geblesseerde Milik opdragen, maar dat loopt pijnlijk fout

Lees meer

IN KAART: Anderlecht heeft beste kans op overwinteren bij winst eerste thuismatch in Champions League Champions League 8

IN KAART: Anderlecht heeft beste kans op overwinteren bij winst eerste thuismatch in Champions League
Worstelicoon die onthulde met 10.000 vrouwen naar bed te zijn gegaan (waaronder Halle Berry): "Ik heb er spijt van. Dat ik dat gezegd heb..." Time-out 9

Worstelicoon die onthulde met 10.000 vrouwen naar bed te zijn gegaan (waaronder Halle Berry): "Ik heb er spijt van. Dat ik dat gezegd heb..."
RETRO QUIZ: Anderlecht - Celtic. Wat weet jij nog van de CL-match tussen beide ploegen in 2003? Champions League 1

RETRO QUIZ: Anderlecht - Celtic. Wat weet jij nog van de CL-match tussen beide ploegen in 2003?
Op streaken staat geen leeftijd: halfnaakte opa steelt op geniale wijze de show tijdens voetbalmatch Time-out 1

Op streaken staat geen leeftijd: halfnaakte opa steelt op geniale wijze de show tijdens voetbalmatch
Yves Vanderhaeghe schrijft open brief naar KVO-fans: "Samen iets opgebouwd dat Oostende nooit zal vergeten" Jupiler Pro League 6

Yves Vanderhaeghe schrijft open brief naar KVO-fans: "Samen iets opgebouwd dat Oostende nooit zal vergeten"
David Goffin stoot door naar de kwartfinales in China Tennis

David Goffin stoot door naar de kwartfinales in China
Assistent-coach Club: "Ik kan het niet vatten dat een nieuwe trainer na de beste start in jaren wordt uitgefloten" Jupiler Pro League 20

Assistent-coach Club: "Ik kan het niet vatten dat een nieuwe trainer na de beste start in jaren wordt uitgefloten"
Floyd Mayweather showt in zijn nieuwe optrekje van 21 miljoen euro een megaportret van... Conor McGregor Time-out 13

Floyd Mayweather showt in zijn nieuwe optrekje van 21 miljoen euro een megaportret van... Conor McGregor

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Nieuws

Ryanair schrapt nog meer vluchten: 400.000 passagiers getroffen Consument 20

Ryanair schrapt nog meer vluchten: 400.000 passagiers getroffen
Professor geeft zich gewonnen als student heerlijke loophole vindt bij examen: "Goed gespeeld" Het leukste van het web 3

Professor geeft zich gewonnen als student heerlijke loophole vindt bij examen: "Goed...
Drie patiënten UZ Leuven permanent blind aan één oog na routineoperatie 3

Drie patiënten UZ Leuven permanent blind aan één oog na routineoperatie

 Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

IN KAART: Anderlecht heeft beste kans op overwinteren bij winst eerste thuismatch in Champions League Champions League 8

IN KAART: Anderlecht heeft beste kans op overwinteren bij winst eerste thuismatch in...
Deze 18-jarige babe wordt met recht en reden gebombardeerd tot "'s werelds meest sexy atlete" Time-out

Deze 18-jarige babe wordt met recht en reden gebombardeerd tot "'s werelds meest sexy...
Worstelicoon die onthulde met 10.000 vrouwen naar bed te zijn gegaan (waaronder Halle Berry): "Ik heb er spijt van. Dat ik dat gezegd heb..." Time-out 9

Worstelicoon die onthulde met 10.000 vrouwen naar bed te zijn gegaan (waaronder Halle...

 Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Sabine Hagedoren over het verlies van haar man: "Hij zei dat ik niet alleen mocht blijven. Dat ik er nog iets moois van moest maken" TV 65

Sabine Hagedoren over het verlies van haar man: "Hij zei dat ik niet alleen mocht...
VIDEO: Wat een zangtalent! Kate Winslet doet de Whisper Challenge Celebrities

VIDEO: Wat een zangtalent! Kate Winslet doet de Whisper Challenge
Zac Efron deelt diepste geheimen: "Met deze ster wil ik ooit nog kusscène spelen" Celebrities

Zac Efron deelt diepste geheimen: "Met deze ster wil ik ooit nog kusscène spelen"

 Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Uitgetest: de gratis personal styling service van Zalando Style

Uitgetest: de gratis personal styling service van Zalando
Groen: "Verbod op borstvoeding moet strafbaar worden"

Groen: "Verbod op borstvoeding moet strafbaar worden"
Saint Laurent bewijst dat yeti-laarzen wel degelijk sexy kunnen zijn Style

Saint Laurent bewijst dat yeti-laarzen wel degelijk sexy kunnen zijn

 Lees meer Nina

Regio

"100 jaar oude beuk te dicht bij je nieuwbouw? Gemeente kapt hem wel" Ichtegem

"100 jaar oude beuk te dicht bij je nieuwbouw? Gemeente kapt hem wel"
"Lielly is auto met verhaal" Turnhout

"Lielly is auto met verhaal"
Acteurs praten met daklozen om zich in te leven in rol Kortrijk

Acteurs praten met daklozen om zich in te leven in rol

 Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Professor geeft zich gewonnen als student heerlijke loophole vindt bij examen: "Goed gespeeld" Het leukste van het web 3

Professor geeft zich gewonnen als student heerlijke loophole vindt bij examen: "Goed...
Even paniek om 'bebloede' BMW in Berlijn, maar "slechte smaak is niet strafbaar" Bizar 12

Even paniek om 'bebloede' BMW in Berlijn, maar "slechte smaak is niet strafbaar"
Bemoedigende speech van Lisa Kudrow over moeilijk leven van twintigers gaat plots viraal TV

Bemoedigende speech van Lisa Kudrow over moeilijk leven van twintigers gaat plots viraal

 Lees meer Bizar

Heb je even?

Sluiten

Wij zijn erg benieuwd naar je eerste indruk van de nieuwe HLN website. Heb je een minuutje tijd om enkele vragen te beantwoorden?

Ga naar de vragenlijst Ik wil dit niet meer zien

Deze website maakt gebruik van cookies. Door verder te surfen, stemt u in met deze cookies. Klik hier voor meer informatie

Meld een bug