De peperdure vakantie van Ronaldo: gigantische jacht, enorme fooi, maar ook een gesprekje met hét basketicoon GVS

24 juni 2019

De Champions League-trofee bracht hij niet naar Turijn, maar Cristiano Ronaldo geniet na een slopend seizoen wel van enkele deugddoende vakanties. Nadat hij naar Griekenland trok met z'n kroost, vertoeft 'CR7' nu voor de Franse kust op een peperduur jacht. Prijskaartje: 175.000 euro per week. Als kers op de taart ontmoette hij basketicoon Michael Jordan.

Uitgenodigd was hij niet op het huwelijk van ex-ploegmakker Sergio Ramos, dus trok Cristiano Ronaldo onmiddellijk na de gewonnen Nations League-finale tegen Nederland met vriendin Georgina Rodriguez en de kids naar Griekenland voor een tripje van zeven dagen. En daar hoorde de nodige luxe bij. De Portugese vedette overnachtte in een villa op een domein van 630 vierkante meter met privébutler, een helikopter- en shuttledienst en een kok die elk moment van de dag paraat stond.

Die mocht zijn kunstjes overigens meteen etaleren, want voor de verjaardag van Ronaldo’s oudste telg Cristiano Junior mocht ie een taart in de vorm van een bal fabriceren. Die weelde had wel z’n prijs: de accommodatie met bijhorende staf kostte 56.000 euro voor de zeven dagen die Ronaldo en co er verbleven. Op de koop toe zou volgens Griekse media de spits van Juventus er net als vorig jaar een tip van 20.000 euro hebben achtergelaten en er volgende zomer willen terugkeren.

Genoeg gerust? Niet echt. De trip naar Griekenland was slechts een voorgerechtje. De vijfvoudige winnaar van de Ballon d’Or vertoeft nu immers aan de Côte d’Azur. Niet in een vakantiehuisje, wel op een peperduur jacht. Ronaldo zou 175.000 euro neertellen om het goedje voor één week te gebruiken. Het ‘bootje’ zou vooral dobberen voor de kust van St. Tropez, zo weet het Engelse The Daily Mail. Op foto’s is te zien dat Ronaldo en zijn natuurlijke opvolger Ronaldo Jr. zich kostelijk vermaken. Ook zijn andere kinderen Mateo, Alan Martina en Eva zouden aanwezig zijn, maar werden niet gespot. Georgina Rodriguez geniet dan weer vooral van de zon.

Opvallend: het Italiaanse Calciomercato meldt dat nieuwbakken Juventus-coach Maurizio Sarri enkele dagen geleden een bezoekje bracht. De twee zouden het gehad hebben over de toekomstige speelstijl van de Oude Dame. “Ik heb al heel wat sterke spelers mogen coachen, maar Ronaldo trainen is toch nog iets apart”, zei Sarri zaterdag op een persconferentie. Italiaanse media denken alvast dat Ronaldo voortaan diep in de punt zal te bewonderen zijn, naast een tweede aanvaller.

Ronaldo ontmoette trouwens nóg schoon volk. Op Instagram postte hij een foto met basketlegende Michael Jordan. Het bijschrift sprak boekdelen: ‘We made history’, ‘wij schreven geschiedenis.’ Jordan is zesvoudig NBA-kampioen en tweevoudig olympisch kampioen. Bovendien werd hij vijfmaal verkozen tot MVP of the year.