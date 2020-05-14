De Instagramartiest in Sven Kums: “‘Hij is daar weer’, denken mijn ploegmaats soms”

Wie het nog niet deed, moet zeker eens een kijkje nemen op het Instagramaccount van de middenvelder van AA Gent. Je vindt er naast foto’s van vrouw- en dochterlief vooral Photoshop-pareltjes waarbij de zelfspot en droge humor nooit veraf is. Denk maar aan Sven Kums als broer van Niels Destadsbader in een badkuip in hartje Gent (heb je hem?), of Sven Kums in een marktkraam als... topschaatser Sven Kramer.

(Lees verder onder de foto’s)

De lijst is eindeloos, maar hoe kom je erop om daarmee te beginnen?

“De fotografie zelf is in Italië begonnen. Toen ik voor Udinese speelde, waren we maar met twee en trokken we er vaak op uit”, opent Kums. “Dan sprongen we in de auto om drie kwartier later iets moois te bezoeken en te fotograferen. In België ligt dat anders, hier bezoek je - vóór de coronaperiode - al eens sneller vrienden of familie. Ik wou op mijn Instagram ook niet de standaardfoto’s delen, geen berichten vlak voor een wedstrijd die je op het profiel van elke voetballer tegenkomt. Ik wou me wat meer creatief bezighouden.”

Zo’n grappige post of een raadsel, daar kruipt toch al snel meer tijd in?

“Ik weet niet hoe ik precies aan die ideeën kom, maar ik denk meestal wel na over wat ik ga posten. Het is begonnen met die knipoog-foto. Die was zó belachelijk slecht dat ik er wel iets mee moest doen. Het idee voor zo’n foto komt altijd van mij, maar het photoshoppen zelf gebeurt door Simon Schoonjans, een vriend van mij. Hij heeft het me al eens proberen uitleggen, maar het is niet zo eenvoudig. Ik ben zeer tevreden dat hij dat voor mij wil doen.”

Ook jouw ploegmaats komen af en toe in de collages terug, wat vinden zij daarvan?

“Wanneer er iemand anders in die foto’s komt, vraag ik het altijd op voorhand. Zoals bij Laurent Depoitre en Jonathan David in die ‘Safety First’-foto. Ik denk dat het merendeel van mijn ploegmaats het wat raar vindt. Soms vinden ze het grappig, maar soms zie ik ze denken: ‘hij is daar weer.’ De meesten zijn ook niet zo actief op Instagram.”

Heb je in deze periode meer tijd voor die hobby?

“Niet echt, ik denk dat ik er zelfs minder tijd voor heb. Thuis ben ik vooral bezig met mijn dochtertje Juliette. Op die momenten kan mijn vrouw - ze werkt van thuis uit - zich beter concentreren op haar werk. ‘s Avonds, wanneer Juliette slaapt, hebben we wat meer tijd voor onszelf, al volg ik op woensdagavond wel nog een trainerscursus. Online, uiteraard.

Jullie trainen bij AA Gent apart, elk in een hoek van het veld. Hoe is dat?

“Het voelt vreemd aan. We gebruiken de kleedkamers niet en kleden ons thuis om. De schoenen doen we op de parking aan. Naar de kinesitherapie gaan mag, maar enkel voor het hoogstnodige. Op het veld staan we ver uit elkaar, met een coach per speler. Je kan je dus onmogelijk wegsteken als het iets te zwaar wordt. De oefeningen zijn ook aangepast op elke speler. Het is alleszins een stuk plezanter om op de club met de bal te trainen, dan alleen thuis te lopen of oefeningen te doen.”

Ga je naar de Bundesliga kijken nu die dit weekend terug opstart?

Neen, ik ben niet iemand die veel buitenlands voetbal kijkt, dus die kriebel is er niet echt. Wat ik ervan vind dat ze opnieuw beginnen? Ik weet niet hoe het daar loopt, maar bij ons is er gekozen om niet meer te voetballen en dat zal grondige redenen hebben. Voor mij primeert de gezondheid. Ik wil niet dat er risico’s genomen worden door spelers en supporters. Het is sowieso het vreemdste seizoen uit mijn carrière en ik hoop dat we snel terug kunnen voetballen, maar dan moet het eerst veilig zijn.”

Tot hij zijn kunsten opnieuw kan vertonen in de Ghelamco Arena, hou je dus best zijn Instagram in de gaten.

