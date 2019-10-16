De Insta-koning: Cristiano Ronaldo oogst 884.000 euro per reclamepost en verplettert Messi én Kendall Jenner GVS

16 oktober 2019

13u46 0 Time-out Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi. Een eeuwige rivaliteit om de titel van de allerbeste óp het veld - van ons hoeft u helemaal niet te kiezen -, maar op sociale media is de kampioen wel duidelijk. Althans als het om de opbrengsten uit gesponsorde berichten gaat. ‘CR7' zette de afgelopen twaalf maanden 49 merken in de kijker en verdiende daarmee 43,4 miljoen euro - ofwel 884.000 euro per post én het dubbele van de opbrengst van Messi. Beide voetballers staan wel helemaal bovenaan in het lijstje, zelfs Kendall Jenner en Selena Gomez komen tekort.

“Het is een extra stimulans dat Lionel Messi er is”, herhaalt Cristiano Ronaldo al jaren over de gezonde rivaliteit tussen beide fenomenen. De strijd om de titel van GOAT (Greatest of All Time, red.) zal met andere woorden nog even duren, de strijd om de digitale wereld lijkt zo stilaan wel in een beslissende plooi te liggen. Volgens een grootschalig onderzoek van Buzz Bingo publiceerde Ronaldo het voorbije jaar 49 berichten waarop hij één of ander merk of bedrijf onder de aandacht bracht. In totaal streek hij daarmee 43,4 miljoen euro op, ofwel 884.000 euro per bericht.

Meer dan het dubbele van wat Messi op deze manier jaarlijks op z’n rekening beschrijft. De Argentijn verdiende in totaal 21,1 miljoen euro, al moet gezegd dat hij de afgelopen twaalf maanden maar 36 gesponsorde posts op z’n Insta gooide. Daarmee klokt ‘De Vlo’ af op 588.000 euro - zo’n 300.000 euro minder dan ‘CR7'.

Opvallend: daarmee staan de twee wereldvoetballers helemaal bovenaan in het lijstje. Niemand verdiende de afgelopen 365 dagen meer aan gesponsorde inhoud op Instagram dan Messi en Ronaldo. Nog opvallender: liefst vijf (ex-)voetballers sieren de top tien. Of hoe voetbal nog altijd big business is, ook naar het veld.

Top 10

1) Cristiano Ronaldo: 43,4 miljoen euro (884.000 euro per post)

2) Lionel Messi: 21,1 miljoen euro (588.000 euro per post)

3) Kendall Jenner: 14,4 miljoen euro (554.000 euro per post)

4) David Beckham: 9,7 miljoen euro (324.000 euro per post)

5) Selena Gomez: 7,3 miljoen euro (803.000 euro per post)

6) Neymar: 6,5 miljoen euro (655.000 euro per post)

7) Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 3,6 miljoen euro (181.000 euro per post)

8) Kylie Jenner: 3,4 miljoen euro (1,51 miljoen euro per post)

9) Ronaldinho: 2,4 miljoen euro (hoeveel per post onbekend)

10) Khloé Kardashian: 1,1 miljoen euro (hoeveel per post onbekend)