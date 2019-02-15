De frustraties van olympische atlete (36), die nog maagd is: “Als mannen horen dat ik wil trouwen, zijn ze weg” TLB

15 februari 2019

06u30

Bron: TotalProSports 0 Time-out “Maagd blijven is lastiger dan afstuderen of trainen voor de Olympische Spelen”, liet atlete Lolo Jones zich voor aanvang van de Spelen van 2012 ontvallen. Wel, de bloedmooie Amerikaanse houdt het toch maar vol. Ook nu, zo’n zeven jaar later, heeft de inmiddels 36-jarige de liefde nog niet bedreven - ze wil wachten tot ze getrouwd is.

In de Amerikaanse versie van Celebrity Big Brother praatte Jones - die zich tijdens haar carrière toelegde op de 60m en 100m horden én in 2013 ook goud pakte op de wereldkampioenschappen bobsleeën - vrijuit met haar kamergenotes over haar keuze om maagd te blijven tot ze in het huwelijksbootje is gestapt én de frustraties die die keuze met zich meebrengt.

Jones had het tijdens Celebrity Big Brother over haar liefdesleven en het feit dat ze ondanks haar looks moeilijk een geliefde vindt. “Ik ben waarschijnlijk single op dit moment omdat ik nog nooit seks heb gehad en mannen willen niet wachten op een vrouw”, aldus Jones, die de situatie nog even verduidelijkte voor kamergenote Tamar Braxton. “Inderdaad, ik heb nog nooit seks gehad. Ik heb ervoor gekozen om ermee te wachten tot ik getrouwd ben.”

“Hart al vaak gebroken”

Maar haar beslissing heeft volgens Jones dus wel degelijk consequenties. “Daardoor zijn al veel relaties op de klippen gelopen”, geeft de olympische atlete toe. “Op het moment dat ik tegen mannen zeg dat ik nog maagd ben, denken ze vaak dat ik aan het liegen ben. ‘Oh, ze vertelde de waarheid’, beseffen ze dan op een bepaald moment. Anderen zien het dan eerder als een uitdaging. Als ze horen dat ik écht eerst wil trouwen, vertrekken ze.”

“Mijn hart is al vaak gebroken geweest”, geeft Jones ook nog toe. “Maar wat als ‘het’ niet goed blijkt te zijn op het moment dat je dan getrouwd bent?”, vraagt Braxton dan. “Wel...voor mij zál het goed zijn, omdat ik het nergens mee zal kunnen vergelijken. Ik zal mijn echtgenoot een geweldig geschenk kunnen geven en hopelijk zal hij dat ook waard zijn.”

LoLo Jones tells her Celebrity Big Brother roonmates that she's still a virgin.....in 2019 pic.twitter.com/KNsxxUckJw gifdsports(@ gifdsports) link

Wereldkampioene

Jones kende een zeer moeilijke jeugd, waarbij ze er niet voor terugdeinsde om dingen te stelen. Haar gezin had weinig geld om te overleven en ze ging naar acht verschillende scholen op acht jaar tijd.Gelukkig bood de atletiek haar een uitweg. Jones liet voor het eerst wereldwijd van zich horen in 2007, toen ze de WK-finale van de 100m horden haalde. Haar grootste prestatie zette ze het jaar nadien neer: ze pakte WK-goud op de 60m horden indoor in Valencia, een kunstje dat ze in 2010 (Doha) overigens zou herhalen. Op de Olympische Spelen in Peking (2008) liep het echter fout. Niets leek eeuwige roem in de weg te staan, tot ze de voorlaatste horde aantikte. Eindverdict: slechts zevende in de finale en een pak tranen. In Londen kreeg ze in 2012 nog een herkansing, maar ze werd ‘pas’ vierde in de finale.