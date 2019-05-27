De foto van Valencia-spits en zijn blondine die viraal gaat na bekertriomf Redactie

27 mei 2019

19u30 0

De eerste trofee in elf jaar. En of de bekertriomf van Valencia tegen torenhoog favoriet FC Barcelona (2-1) stevig gevierd werd. Na een wilde feestnacht werden de spelers zondag als helden onthaald in de straten van Valencia. Het leverde uitzinnige taferelen op, maar hét beeld -dat zich als een lopend vuurtje verspreidde- werd enkele minuten na afloop van de finale genomen. Daarop pronkt aanvaller Santi Mina met partner Raquel Domínguez. Terwijl het paar gelukzalig poseert met de trofee, dwalen de ogen van de spelers achter hen af richting de blondine. Onopgemerkt bleef dat uiteraard niet.