De foto van NBA-ster die Twitter hélemaal op stelten zet

    • XC
Twitter
Time-out John Wall is momenteel op basketkamp met enkele andere sterren van de Amerikaanse nationale ploeg. De 27-jarige NBA-ster liet zich daarbij fotograferen, waarna z’n team Washington Wizards het kiekje online zette. Maar dat het niet de beste foto van Wall is, is nogal zacht uitgedrukt. En dat is Twitter niet ontgaan. 
Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen