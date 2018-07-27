De foto van NBA-ster die Twitter hélemaal op stelten zet
Because I'm a very serious jorunalist I asked John Wall about the trending picture. He said he hasn't been on twitter today but saw the photo earlier. link
'I sent it to my mom and said it looks like I just got to jail.'
Did you know weed is now legal in Vegas? link
In unrelated news, the Team USA mini camp player photos from Vegas just dropped. Here's John Wall. pic.twitter.com/VTxBXCQgIQ
Me in a relationship vs. me just out of a relationship pic.twitter.com/3QIgzLCxWS link
Life before and after Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/Jar9q6gS2U link
john wall looks how 2018 feels pic.twitter.com/cvsHOrWOtP link
First Day of the Internship vs The last Day of the internship 😂 pic.twitter.com/zmLISeEw7j link
John Wall out here looking like Uncle Drew's uncle. pic.twitter.com/x7neT4OjG9 link
Pop: I need you guys to be ready to represent America link
John Wall: I got you, coach pic.twitter.com/nTkZyWvl72
John Wall gotta throw hands with whoever let this pic of him get on the internet pic.twitter.com/WsA5ENwpC0 link
John Wall: profile pic vs. tagged photo pic.twitter.com/yDj0L8H6dC link
@JohnWall looks like he smokes cigarettes backwards pic.twitter.com/pXKpE9iUlx link
John Wall aka Mr Glass 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CO8RAfBpUX link
John Wall has been up for a minimum of 72 straight hours sipping Henny and playing blackjack pic.twitter.com/n9pbILj7Od link
John Wall low key looks like Craig's dad from Friday After Next pic.twitter.com/rC1gkh8KDJ link
john wall looks like the dude from a bachelor party who disappears for 48 hours and nobody can find pic.twitter.com/WFJ6D22Dtx link
look idk what john wall was on this summer but lmk if you find it pic.twitter.com/EZC6ufft0L link
John Wall is worse shape than homeless Squirdward, don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/CrbrUndytv link
Then & Now: John Wall in 2009 and 2018! pic.twitter.com/HZFaOoEERi link
Las Vegas: 1, John Wall: 0 pic.twitter.com/xD7SPAsgAA link
The Wizards may have deleted the tweet but dont worry thanks to the power of screenshots Saw the sun come up leaving Sapphire straight to USA mini camp John Wall can live forever pic.twitter.com/bkyaC0kJlg link
Reacties