De controversiële cover van Charlie Hebdo die Twitter op stelten zet
What does a woman's Vagina got to do with the ongoing female World Cup . Women need respect. #CharlieHebdo be professional stop VAW pic.twitter.com/oNAq0ipnN7 link
Afgelopen vrijdag werd in Frankrijk het wereldkampioenschap voetbal voor vrouwen op gang getrapt. Het moet hét evenement worden dat het vrouwenvoetbal definitief op de kaart zet, dus besloot ook Charlie Hebdo mee op de kar te springen. Het blad pakt op de cover uit met een bal die een vagina in gaat en die karikatuur wordt vergezeld door een weinig verhullende quote. “We gaan er een maand lang van smullen!”, staat er -vrij vertaald- te lezen.
Op Twitter smullen ze er alvast ook van...
Charlie Hebdo causes a stir with Women's World Cup cartoon #feminism #france #WomensWorldCup #CharlieHebdo pic.twitter.com/4AdDjWi8k6 link
Charlie Hebdo has always been shit. What happened was obviously awful, but it was never the satirical heavyweight it is sometimes made out to have been. link
Charlie Hebdo . What have you done? That front cover 😡 link
Eek! Charlie Hebdo's Women's World Cup front cover! Yikes! link
(I'm not posting it, because it's as offensive as it gets).
#CharlieHebdo , you have taken respectful soccer players from the world and sexually objectified them in the most distasteful way. This is outrageous and disgusting. link
I call on @Charlie_Hebdo_ to withdraw this cover and apologize immediately! https://t.co/ntzRTNM188
Charlie Hebdo have always been intolerant shitposters with crayons who do not understand the difference between cutting edge comedy and wilfully causing offence. Never liked them, never will. link
Charlie Hebdo has never been funny. It’s always been obnoxious white male bullying. I can just imagine the man who drew this stupid image. He really has no idea. link
Reacties