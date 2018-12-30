De 10 knapste atletes van 2018, inclusief Nederlandse met ‘de mooiste billen’ en Duitse die nu al de titel van ‘meest sexy’ heeft ODBS

30 december 2018

08u15 0 Time-out Onze tien knapste atletes van 2018, in geheel willekeurige volgorde. Met speciale aandacht voor de Olympische Winterspelen van begin dit jaar: vier sportsters maakten daar hun opwachting.

1. Alysha Newman

Een 24-jarige Canadese polsstokspringster. Won dit jaar goud op de Commonwealth Games in het Australische Gold Coast, waar ze goed was voor een nieuw toernooirecord met 4.75 meter.

2. Suzanne Schulting

Tijdens de Olympische Winterspelen 2018 in Pyeongchang won Schulting (21) goud op de 1000 meter en daarmee werd ze de eerste Nederlandse goudenmedaillewinnaar in het shorttrack. Ze pakte ook brons op de 3000 meter aflossing. Voor het mannenblad FHM werd de shottrackkoningin in juni verkozen tot de Nederlandse met de mooiste billen.

3. Julie Vanloo

Julie Vanloo (25) speelt al negen jaar bij de Belgian Cats en beleefde in 2018 op het WK een waar basketbalsprookje. Na winst in de laatste poulematch tegen Spanje en in de kwartfinale tegen Frankrijk waren de Cats goed voor een vierde plaats. En dat bij hun allereerste WK-deelname. Bovendien kan onze landgenote als point-guard ook duidelijk goed overweg met een voetbal.

4. Ana Gasser

Dit jaar als snowboardster voor de tweede keer verkozen tot Oostenrijks sportvrouw van het jaar, nadat ze op de Olympische Winterspelen goud behaalde op de big air. In de slopestyle eindigde ze als vijftiende. Was er vier jaar eerder ook al bij in Sochi, toen ze tiende werd in de slopestyle. In 2017 kroonde Gasser (28) zich tot wereldkampioene big air. Ook al goed voor vier medailles op de Xgames.

5. Alica Schmidt

Een 20-jarige Duitse atlete die sinds 2017 als ‘meest sexy atlete’ door het leven gaat. Wel, in 2018 is daar nog niets aan veranderd. De 200, 400 of 800 m-loopster liet op sportief vlak weinig van zich horen nadat ze vorig jaar succesvol was met de Duitse 4x400 m op het niveau onder 20 jaar. Afwachten of ze Tokio 2020 haalt. Haar Instagram-volgers hopen er ongetwijfeld vurig op: zij zijn al met 288.000. Dat heeft ook Puma gezien, dat Alica contracteerde en er dit jaar de onderstaande commercial ‘Running Motivation’ met uitbracht.

6. Mirjam Bjorklund

Een 20-jarige Zweedse tennisster uit Stockholm om in de gaten te houden. Won één ITF-titel en maakte vorig jaar haar WTA-debuut op de Swedish Open. Getraind door het Zweedse ex-profduo Joachim ‘Pim-Pim’ Johansson en Leif Johansson. Won dit jaar nog in Brussel en vorig jaar in Knokke twee 15.000 dollar-toernooien.

7. Alana Blanchard

Een van de meest vermaarde surfsters ter wereld, die sinds dit jaar de World Tour combineert met het moederschap. Begin 2018 beviel Blanchard van een zoontje, Black. Ook de papa is een professioneel surfer: Jack Freestone. Logischerwijs is Blanchard pas sinds kort weer echt actief op de plank. Ook gegeerd uithangbord voor bikinimerken, waarvoor ze al zelf ontwerpen uitbracht. Was ook te zien in de film ‘Soul Surfer’ (2011)

8. Puck Moonen

Puck Moonen kende niet haar meest gelukkige jaar op de fiets. De Nederlandse schone, renster bij Lotto Soudal Ladies en vriendin van veldrijder Eli Iserbyt, liep in juni een breuk op in haar erwtenbeen en ook tijdens het Nederlands kampioenschap bleef ze niet van pech gespaard. Zij en meerdere andere rensters botsten tegen enkele afzettingen die niet werden beveiligd door seingevers. Daarna kwam Moonen, vorig jaar verkozen tot knapste Nederlandse sportster, niet meer in actie. Gelukkig voor haar meer dan 300.000 volgers op Instagram liet ze daar nog wel geregeld van zich horen.

9. Silje Norendal

Een 25-jarige Noorse snowboardster die van de partij was vier jaar geleden op de Winterspelen en goed was voor vier keer goud op de Xgames. Gespecialiseerd in slopestyle en big air. Lijkt over haar hoogtepunt heen, al geldt dat niet voor haar aantal sponsors waaronder Oakley, Under Armour of energiedrank Rockstar. Verloofde zich de voorbije zomer met een Noorse ijshockeyspeler.

10. Anastasia Bryzgalova

De Russische tweevoudig wereldkampioene in het curlen pakte samen met haar man Alexander Krushelnitsky, waarmee ze vorig jaar huwde, brons in het dubbel gemengd op de Winterspelen begin dit jaar. Tot uitlekte dat Alexander betrapt werd op meldonium, het product waarop ook Maria Sharapova positief testte. Na eerst te ontkennen moest Alexander later schoorvoetend toegeven in de fout te zijn gegaan. Dat zorgde voor een heus schandaal in Pyeongchang, niet in het minst omdat het duo deelnam als zogenaamde ‘propere’ olympische atleten uit Rusland’ (OAR). Hun brons werd afgepakt.