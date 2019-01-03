Cristiano Ronaldo neemt zoonlief (8) mee tijdens uitputtende looptocht door de woestijn (en dat zal Junior geweten hebben) TLB

Cristiano Ronaldo raast maar door. Zelfs op zijn 33ste maakt de Portugese superster grote sier bij Juventus. En dat is geen toeval. Ronaldo staat erom bekend dat hij zichzelf op fysiek vlak blijft afpeigeren, zelfs tijdens zijn vakanties. Dat bewijst ‘CR7' nu ook met een filmpje op zijn Instagrampagina. Ronaldo, die in Dubai zit, trok gisteravond met enkele vrienden naar de woestijn voor een looptochtje. Ook zoonlief Cristiano Ronaldo Junior (8) ging mee, maar lang kon de youngster het tempo niet volgen.

Net als zijn papa voetbalt ook Junior voor Juventus. De oogappel van de Portugese international toonde al dat hij toch wel wat talent van zijn papa geërfd heeft, maar op fysiek vlak komt de youngster natuurlijk nog niet tot aan de enkels van ‘CR7'. Dat bleek ook tijdens de looptocht. Junior probeerde even aan te klampen, maar hij zag al snel het nutteloze van de onderneming in. Of hoe het ook niet altijd leuk is om de zoon van Cristiano Ronaldo te zijn.

Ook Georgina Rodriguez, het Spaanse model waarmee Ronaldo al een tijdje een stel vormt, is van de partij in Dubai. De Ronaldo’s brachten er de feestdagen door, maar de Portugees bleef er ook leven als een prof. “Hij is een machine en wil nooit stoppen met trainen”, zei Patrice Evra ooit over zijn ex-ploegmaat van bij Manchester United. Dat zal ook Ronaldo Junior intussen kunnen beamen.