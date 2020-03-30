Cristiano Ronaldo en z'n kroost steken hulpverleners hart onder de riem

"Laat ons deze moeilijke tijden dankbaar zijn voor de zaken die er echt toe doen: gezondheid, familie en geliefden", begon Ronaldo in zijn Instagrampost. "Blijf allemaal thuis en help zo de hulpverleners vechten om levens te redden.”

Ronaldo verliet op 9 maart Italië om terug te keren naar zijn moeder, die eind februari nog even in het ziekenhuis lag. De Portugees was op dat moment de eerste speler van Juventus om Turijn te verlaten. Nadien volgden ook Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic en Douglas Costa zijn voorbeeld. Bij Juve testte eerst Daniele Rugani en nadien ook Blaise Matuidi en Paulo Dybala positief op het virus.

De Serie A ligt voorlopig stil tot 3 april, maar die termijn zal meer dan waarschijnlijk snel verlengd worden tot eind april.

Door de geste van Ronaldo en zijn ploegmakkers om vier maanden loon af te staan kon Juventus liefst 90 miljoen euro besparen. Indien de competitie dit seizoen nog heropgestart zou worden, zal opnieuw onderhandeld worden met de spelers voor een compensatie.

