Claudia Nainggolan toont indrukwekkend lichaam in strijd tegen kanker: “Opgeven is het gemakkelijkste” GVS

28 mei 2020

08u17 0 Time-out “Weerstand bieden wanneer iedereen verwacht dat je opgeeft, dat is echte kracht.” Claudia Lai (38), mevrouw Radja Nainggolan, vecht nu al langer dan een jaar tegen kanker, maar toont met een sprekende foto en passende boodschap dat ze mentaal en fysiek ijzersterk staat.

In april 2019 werd er een tumor vastgesteld bij Lai, drie maanden later maakte ze de ziekte openbaar. Samen met Radja en kinderen Aysha (8) en Mailey (3) een helse tijd - ook al omdat het coronavirus de toegang tot medicatie bemoeilijkte. Maar met tonnen wilskracht toonde ze zich gaandeweg sterker dan de ziekte. Daar hielp ook een dagelijkse stevige work-out bij. “Ik hield nooit van sport en nog veel minder van fitness”, schreef ze in maart. “Maar door alle medicatie die ik neem en moet blijven nemen, zwakt mijn lichaam af. Ik slaap ’s nachts niet van de pijn in mijn botten. Dus doe ik sinds kort aan beperkte fysieke oefeningen. Ik doe wat ik kan. Mijn lichaam komt daardoor ’s nachts tot rust en ik heb ‘s morgens vijftig procent minder pijn.”

Twee maanden later staat Claudia weer wat verder in haar gevecht dat ze aan het winnen is. Ze deelde op Instagram een foto met een gespierd lichaam dat boekdelen spreekt. “Geef nooit op in het leven. Iedereen kan zich bij een situatie neerleggen, maar dat is het gemakkelijkste. Weerstand bieden wanneer iedereen verwacht dat je opgeeft, dat is echte kracht. Kracht en doorzettingsvermogen. Dit is hoe mijn fysiek daarop reageerde de afgelopen twee maanden. Ondanks alle behandelingen. #fuckcancer”, klinkt de krachtige caption. En ook dochter Aysha (8) traint mee.

Lees ook:

Radja Nainggolan over ziekte van zijn vrouw Claudia: “Bang om haar te besmetten, maar het ergste is achter de rug”

Cagliari-voorzitter schept helderheid over toekomst Nainggolan: “Kans is klein dat hij volgend jaar nog bij ons speelt”