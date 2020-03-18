Claudia Nainggolan stelt lichaam op de proef in strijd tegen kanker: “Ik sliep niet van de pijn, nu heb ik helft minder last” GVS

18 maart 2020

19u05 0 Time-out Claudia Lai (38) toont tonnen karakter in haar strijd tegen kanker. Door haar lichaam fysiek uit te dagen, probeert de echtgenote van voormalig Rode Duivel en Cagliari-voetballer Radja Nainggolan de pijn die ze doorstaat te verzachten. “Ik sliep nooit van de pijn in mijn botten, maar nu word ik wakker met vijftig procent minder last”, schrijft ze bij een intrigerende foto op Instagram. “Besteed één uur aan jezelf, krijger.”

Claudia Lai vecht moedig voort. In 2018 werd er bij mevrouw Radja Nainggolan een tumor vastgesteld, bijna twee jaar later is ze nog altijd aan het strijden. De uitbraak van het coronavirus maakt het gevecht er niet makkelijker op. Vorig week trok ze aan de alarmbel: er waren niet voldoende medicijnen voorhanden voor haar behandeling. “Wie weet hoeveel mensen in hetzelfde schuitje zitten”, klonk het.

Acht dagen later klinkt Claudia strijdvaardiger dan ooit. Via een veelzeggende foto op Instagram laat ze weten dat ze via fysieke activiteiten er alles aan doet om de pijn te verzachten. Elke dag probeert ze in de mate van het mogelijke haar lichaam op de proef te stellen. Mét resultaat. “Ik hield nooit van sport en nog veel minder van de gymzaal”, schrijft ze bij het krachtige beeld. “Ik heb het twee keer aangedurfd om mij in te schrijven, maar iedere keer heeft het slechts drie maanden geduurd.”

“Door alle medicatie die ik neem en moet blijven nemen, zwakt mijn lichaam af”, gaat ze verder. “Ik slaap ‘s nachts niet van de pijn in mijn botten. Maar tegenwoordig voer ik beperkte fysieke activiteiten uit. Ik doe wat ik kan. Ik merk dat mijn lichaam daardoor ‘s nachts tot rust komt en ik ‘s morgens met vijftig procent minder pijn wakker word. Besteed één uur aan jezelf, krijger.” Claudia postte ook enkele filmpjes op haar Instagram-stories. Zo is te zien dat ze ook aan touwtjespringen doet.