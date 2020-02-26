Claudia, de vrouw van Nainggolan, over haar strijd tegen kanker: “Ik geniet meer van mijn dochters, kinderen zal ik niet meer kunnen krijgen”
De strijd is nog niet helemaal gestreden, maar Claudia Lai, de 38-jarige echtgenote van voormalig Rode Duivel Radja Nainggolan, vecht moedig voort. ‘Met de kracht van een leeuwin’ voegt de Gazzetta eraan toe. Tijdens haar eerste grote interview sinds bij haar een jaar geleden een tumor werd vastgesteld, houdt ze zich sterk. Soms heeft ze er ook genoeg van, maar voor zichzelf, voor haar man, haar dochters en iedereen die haar situatie op de voet is gaan volgen, bijt ze gewoon door. Ze wil een voorbeeld zijn. Een ninja, zoals haar man op het veld.
“In april van vorig jaar hebben ze de tumor vastgesteld”, vertelt ze. “Ik ben toen meteen geopereerd. Zonder dat in de openbaarheid te gooien. Pas drie maanden later heb ik mijn ziekte openbaar gemaakt. Misschien wat laat ook. Omdat ik me, op zo’n moeilijk moment in mijn leven, wellicht realiseerde dat ik niet lucide genoeg was geweest om mijn problemen niet onder ogen wilde zien. Ik moest de confrontatie aangaan met mensen, die in hetzelfde schuitje zaten als ik, om het beter te kunnen begrijpen. Erover in het openbaar over praten gaf me de mogelijkheid om in contact te komen met andere vrouwen met kanker. Om vriendschapsbanden op te bouwen. Om elkaar moed te geven. Op mijn beurt werd ik een hulplijn voor hen.”
Mooie meisjes
Radja Nainggolan verloor zijn moeder in 2010 aan kanker, maar zijn vrouw lijkt nu de ziekte te zullen overwinnen. Het is niet haar eerste strijd met haar lichaam. “Precies dertig jaar geleden, als kind, onderging ik een openhartoperatie voor een hartafwijking. Die hartaandoeningen hebben veel invloed gehad om de behandeling nu. Ik mag niet alle medicijnen gebruiken. Ik moet voorzichtig om geen infecties op te lopen. In december heb ik de chemo met twee maanden moeten stopzetten, omwille van mijn hart. Maar nu zijn alle behandelingen weer opgestart.”
Het haar dat ze verloor door de chemo groeit terug. Het lint, dat symbool staat voor de strijd tegen kanker, heeft ze op haar hand laten vereeuwigen. Haar twee kinderen, Aysha en Mailey, omringt ze in Cagliari met alle liefde. Ze voelt dat ze het gevecht aan het winnen is.
“De kanker en de chemo brengen allerlei complicaties met zich mee. Mijn hart, lagere weerstand, osteoporose, een gedwongen menopauze. Godzijdank heb ik al twee mooie meisjes. Ik geniet nog meer van hen, ook omdat ik geen kinderen meer zal kunnen krijgen. Vroeger had ik ook meer tijd voor de twee kinderen uit Radja’s vorige huwelijk, maar nu niet minder. Ik heb ook moeite om er altijd te zijn voor mijn meisjes.”
Gesigneerde shirts
Sinds eind november passeren haar Instagram-account dagelijks een handvol gesigneerde shirts van de grootste namen uit het Italiaanse voetbal. Eén voor één worden ze geveild, allemaal ten voordele van kinderen met kanker. Claudia kondigde het initiatief toen aan met een emotionele post. “Heb je enig idee hoe een persoon getroffen door kanker zich voelt?”, vroeg ze zich af. “Heb je enig idee hoeveel mensen aangevallen worden door het beest en elke dag een oorlog uitvechten om te overleven? We gaan verder met ons leven, zonder te denken aan de mensen die het slechter hebben dan ons. Nochtans kost het weinig moeite om iemand gelukkig te maken.”
“Met Kerstmis bracht ik geschenken naar de ziekenhuis. In ruil gaven zij mij kracht om verder te vechten. De veiling van shirts was de beste manier om snel de nodige centen in te zamelen. Ik doe alles zelf. En het is een hart onder de riem dat zoveel mensen mijn initiatief hebben gesteund. Weet je, ik heb geluk gehad. Bij mij hebben ze de tumor redelijk rap ontdekt, ook al was ze in de vierde fase. Wij vrouwen zouden wat meer van elkaar moeten houden en vaker op controle gaan. Soms is er heel weinig nodig om een tragedie te voorkomen.”
