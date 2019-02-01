Cirque du Soleil komt met show over Messi Redactie

01 februari 2019

Bron: AD 0 Time-out De nieuwe show van het Canadese circus- en showgezelschap Cirque du Soleil zal in het teken staan van de Argentijnse voetbalvedette Lionel Messi. Stadion Camp Nou van Messi’s club FC Barcelona was donderdagavond het decor van een exclusief feest waar de show ‘Messi10’ werd gepresenteerd.

Het verhaal van de voorstelling, die op 10 oktober in het Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona in première gaat, vertelt het verhaal van een jongen die koste wat het kost ieder obstakel wil overwinnen om de beste ‘nummer 10’ van de wereld te worden.

Lionel Messi was met zijn vrouw Antonella Roccuzzo en een aantal ploeggenoten bij Barça eregast bij de presentatie van de show, waaraan de Argentijnse sterspeler van FC Barcelona achter de schermen zelf meewerkt.

Acrobatiek en voetbal

In de voorstelling zullen 46 artiesten de combinatie maken tussen acrobatiek en voetbal, in een spektakel dat niet toevallig 90 minuten duurt. Het is de eerste keer dat de in 1984 opgerichte Canadese circusgroep een voorstelling in het teken stelt van voetbal.

Na 32 geplande voorstellingen in Barcelona, de enige stad in Spanje waar ‘Messi10’ te zien zal zijn, gaat de show in 2020 de wereld over voor een internationale toernee.