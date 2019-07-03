Braziliaanse vrouwelijke ref krijgt ongepast seksueel voorstel na geweldige actie ODBS

03 juli 2019

06u35 0

Tijdens een vriendschappelijke wedstrijd kan er altijd wat meer. Zeker als Fernanda Colombo (30) nog eens de scheidsrechter van dienst is, een gewezen ref die nu aan de bak komt als sportjournaliste. Op een gegeven moment leek ze een speler van het Ecuadoriaanse Barcelona Sporting Club een gele kaart te geven, alleen maar om een zakdoek tevoorschijn te toveren waar ze even parmantig mee over het voorhoofd te wrijft. Gevolg door een lach richting de speler.

Erg leuk allemaal, alleen was dat ook de aanleiding tot een ongepaste e-mail waarmee Fernando op haar Instagram mee naar buiten kwam. Of ze niet met “klanten” mee wou gaan in ruil voor geld. Een bedrag van 7.000 (de munteenheid stond er niet eens bij) werd vermeld. Colombo voelde zich genoodzaakt het ongepast voorstel aan te klagen. “Ik wil de wereld gewoon laten weten dat ik wil doen waarvan ik hou: voetbal en journalistiek. Alsjeblieft, respecteer dat en behandel me niet als vuil.”

Colombo raakte in 2014 bekend toen ze als lijnrechter opmars maakte in Brazilië, al werd ze steevast achtervolgd door seksisme. Waarschijnlijk ook een van de redenen waarom ze er de brui aangaf. Op het internet gingen ook geruchten de ronde als zou ze het geschopt hebben tot FIFA-ref en aanwezig ging zijn op het WK in Rusland, maar daar bleek weinig van te kloppen.