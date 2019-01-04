Bon appétit! Franck Ribéry trakteert zichzelf op gouden entrecote van 1.200 euro LPB

04 januari 2019

Dubai is de nieuwe place to be voor profvoetballers die willen genieten van de winterbreak. Dat ontdekte ook Franck Ribéry. De veteraan van Bayern München profiteert in de Emiraten niet enkel van de gulle zonnestralen, Ribéry liet er zich ook op culinair vlak gaan. Op zijn Instagram-profiel publiceerde de Franse middenvelder een video waarin te zien is hoe hij zich tegoed doet aan een stevige entrecote. Ribéry bestelde niet zomaar het eerste het beste stukje vlees: de entrecote blijkt opgediend in een bad van goud. Chef-kok Salt Bae - echte naam Nusret Gökçe - heeft het culinaire hoogstandje op de menukaart staan in zijn steakrestaurant Nusr-Et. Kostprijs: 1.200 euro. “Geen betere manier om het nieuwe jaar te beginnen dan met een bezoekje aan mijn Turkse broer”, post Ribéry bij het filmpje. Bon appétit!