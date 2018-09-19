Betrapt! Fellaini te kijk gezet door lief van Britse realityster met wie hij via Instagram contact probeerde te leggen ODBS

Marouane Fellaini heeft nog maar eens de Britse roddelpers gehaald met onhandig flirtgedrag. De Rode Duivel (30) probeerde het aan te leggen met Tina Stinnes, een gewezen deelneemster aan 'Love Island', een Britse realityshow waarin singles in een luxueus vakantieparadijs worden gedropt in de hoop er de liefde te vinden. Fellaini stuurde twee berichtjes naar de privé-inbox van de Instagram van Stinnes: 'Hey' en 'How are you?' De 'Mancunian' was alleen even vergeten de relatiestatus van het 23-jarige meisje na te gaan. Die luidt immers: bezet. Door de zoon van een Britse politica nog wel, ene Matthew Mawhinney. En die kon er niet mee lachen dat een voetballer van Manchester United zijn liefje zonder enige reden contacteerde. Hij nam revanche op Fellaini door een screenshot te verspreiden van de Instagram van Stinnes en zette daar een duidelijk bijschrift bij: "Fellaini, blijf weg uit de DM's (direct messages) van mijn vriendin".

In het verleden haalde Fellaini al meermaals de showbizzpagina's met opvallende amoureuze escapades . Zo stuurde hij al eens naaktfoto's naar een Frans lingeriemodel en was hij naar verluidt ook even samen met een pornoster, Roxanne Jeffers. Tijdens het WK werd hij gelinkt aan een voormalig Russisch Playboy-model, Victoria Bonya. Een andere ex van Fellaini is Lara Binet, een gewezen Miss België.

Manchester United en Fellaini spelen vanavond Champions League op het veld van Young Boys Bern. Na twee sterke partijen in Burnley en Watford, waarin hij telkens in de basis startte en veel lof kreeg van Mourinho, wordt Fellaini net als Lukaku opnieuw bij de elf verwacht. In een groep met ook Juventus en Valencia is er voor de ploeg van Mourinho weinig foutenmarge tegen de Zwitsers.