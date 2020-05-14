Balotelli over zijn lockdown: “In het begin at ik karton” NVK/TLB

14 mei 2020

05u00 0 Time-out Voor Mario Balotelli (Brescia) kan de Italiaanse competitie niet snel genoeg hervatten. De Italiaanse spits had het niet altijd even makkelijk tijdens zijn zelfisolatie, zo geeft hij toe.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

“Als je me nu een pass zou geven, ik zou de bal niet kunnen controleren”, gaf de aanvaller aan tijdens een livegesprek op Instagram met ex-spits Alessandro Matri. “Ik heb niéts kunnen doen. Af en toe ging ik lopen in een parkje, hoewel dat verboden was. Maar meer niet.” En ook zijn broeksriem zal het hervatten van de trainingen graag zien gebeuren. “De eerste dagen van de lockdown at ik eigenlijk gewoon karton. Gelukkig kon ik daarna eten bestellen.”

Balotelli had de voorbije weken ook last van eenzaamheid, zo gaf hij ook toe. “Ik werd gek, want ik stond er helemaal alleen voor. Mijn dochter woont in Napels, mijn zoontje leeft in Zürich, mijn moeder moet door haar leeftijd beschermd worden en mijn broers zitten in quarantaine met hun gezin. Ik was eenzaam, ja.”

Weer voetbal in Italië op 13 juni?

De Serie A wil het seizoen op zaterdag 13 juni heropstarten. “Of er weer gespeeld kan worden, zal afhangen van de beslissingen van de regering, maar we hebben wel weer een datum.” Sinds 4 mei mogen de spelers uit de Serie A weer individueel trainen op hun club, maandag zette minister van Sport Vincenzo Spadafora het licht ook op groen voor groepstrainingen vanaf 18 mei. De clubs bereikten ook overeenstemming over een medisch protocol. Mocht er een speler of lid van de technische staf besmet raken met het coronavirus, dan moet de hele selectie twee weken in quarantaine. De ploegen uit de Serie A hebben de televisiemaatschappijen opgeroepen om ook de laatste termijn van het seizoen te betalen.

Lees ook:

“Mario verdiende een klap in zijn gezicht”: Chiellini haalt uit naar ex-ploegmaats Balotelli en Felipe Melo, die meteen fors reageren



“Ik heb 300 miljoen en een eigen eiland. Ik hoef dit niet meer te doen”: ex-ploegmaat onthult hoe Ibrahimovic tekeer ging na verlies

