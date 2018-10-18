Auto van Rode Duivel Boyata gestolen: “Iemand vergat hem na het lenen terug te brengen” Redactie

18 oktober 2018

Schrikken voor Dedryck Boyata deze ochtend. Toen de Rode Duivel wakker werd en door zijn raam keek, was zijn auto plots van de oprit verdwenen. “Kan Instagram voor mirakels zorgen? Ik stond deze ochtend op en mijn wagen was weg. Ik denk dat iemand hem wilde lenen en vergat om hem terug te brengen. Als er een kans is dat je de auto ergens hebt gezien, laat het mij dan weten”, laat de Celtic-verdediger op Instagram weten.