Atlete Allyson Felix zette dochtertje op de wereld met keizersnede XC

21 december 2018

09u23

De Amerikaanse atlete Allyson Felix heeft gisteren bekendgemaakt dat ze op 28 november is bevallen van een dochtertje, genaamd Camryn. De zesvoudig olympisch kampioene was uitgerekend voor 20 december.

Wegens complicaties moest men echter al na 32 weken zwangerschap overgaan tot een keizersnede. Moeder en dochter stellen het goed, maar de baby moet nog even in de neonatale intensive care unit blijven, vooraleer naar huis te kunnen gaan met Felix en haar echtgenoot Kenneth.

"Ik probeer open te staan voor wat God in petto heeft voor mij en mijn familie", verklaart de 33-jarige Felix. "Ik voel me nog steeds nerveus en kwetsbaar. Maar ik voel me ook onverschrokken en opgewonden. Elke dag zit ik bij mijn dochter in de neonatale intensive care unit en zie ik haar vechten. Elke dag wordt ze sterker en mooier."

Allyson Felix, die in Tokio 2020 mikt op een vijfde deelname aan de Olympische Spelen, is de enige vrouw die zes gouden olympische atletiekmedailles op haar palmares heeft. Ze behaalde in totaal negen olympische medailles, een record bij de vrouwen dat ze deelt met de Jamaicaanse Merlene Ottey. De Amerikaanse veroverde elf wereldtitels en stond 16 keer op een WK-podium, niemand deed ooit beter in de geschiedenis van het WK atletiek.