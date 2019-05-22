Anna Kournikova schittert in shoot voor Cosmopolitan, maar foto’s vallen niet bij iedereen in de smaak

Het tennisracket mag dan wel al sinds 2013 zijn opgeborgen en ze mag in 2017 wel trotse mama zijn geworden van tweeling Nicholas en Lucy, toch verkeert Anna Kournikova nog altijd in bloedvorm. Daar zijn de foto’s van de shoot van de echtgenote van Enrique Iglesias voor de Russische editie van Cosmopolitan nog maar een keertje het bewijs van. Het blad blaast 25 kaarsjes uit en koos de voormalige tennisster, die beschreven wordt als “het meisje dat de wereld veroverde”, dus als gezicht voor de jubileumeditie. Al zorgen de foto’s wel voor verdeling bij de volgers op sociale media: de ene vindt ze prachtig, de andere is van oordeel dat de blondine veel te mager is. Zegt u het zelf maar.

Kournikova huwde met Iglesias nadat ze elkaar leerden kennen toen zij haar opwachting maakte in de clip van zijn nummer ‘Escape’. Na de geboorte was de Spaanse zanger openhartig over hun seksleven. “Het is er beter op geworden. Meer seks dan ooit, eigenlijk. Zoals elk koppel is het soms wat minder en dan weer meer en het is zeker niet altijd perfect. Al is dat in zekere zin perfect. Het is geweldig om te zien wat voor fantastische mama Anna is en hoe haar moederinstinct het meteen overgenomen heeft.”

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@annakournikova) op 18 mei 2019 om 21:24 CEST