Amerikaanse sprintlegende Michael Johnson herstelt van kleine beroerte
"Vorige week ben ik verrassend getroffen door een kortstondige ischemische aanval, ofwel een kleine beroerte", aldus de Amerikaanse ex-topsprinter, die in zijn carrière acht wereldtitels en vier gouden olympische medailles veroverde. "Het goede nieuws is dat ik terug thuis ben bij mijn familie. Ik heb geen hartproblemen en heb al veel vooruitgang geboekt op weg naar een volledig herstel."
Op de Olympische Spelen van 1996 in Atlanta was Johnson de eerste man die op dezelfde Spelen zowel de 200 als de 400 meter won. Hij ging op pensioen nadat hij op de Spelen van 2000 in Sydney met succes zijn titel verdedigde.
Last week I rather surprisingly suffered what's known as a Transient Ischemic Attack or mini stroke. The good news is I'm back at home with my family, cleared of any heart issues and have already made great progress on my road to a full recovery. link
It seems these things can affect anyone, even the once fastest man in the world! I'm no stranger to a good exercise plan and have thrown myself into it with my usual focus and determination. link
In these situations being a former athlete has really helped with mindset but also a reminder that you need to take of yourself. For more information on what to look out for please check out https://t.co/s55Yf3rnPd link
I will be posting updates on my recovery often. Thanks for all the words of encouragement! link
