Amerikaanse sprintlegende Michael Johnson herstelt van kleine beroerte

Michael Johnson ging op pensioen nadat hij op de Spelen van 2000 in Sydney met succes zijn titel verdedigde.
Michael Johnson ging op pensioen nadat hij op de Spelen van 2000 in Sydney met succes zijn titel verdedigde.
Time-out Michael Johnson (50) herstelt momenteel thuis van een kleine beroerte, waarvan hij vorige week het slachtoffer werd. Dat heeft de voormalige atletieklegende op Twitter bekendgemaakt. 

"Vorige week ben ik verrassend getroffen door een kortstondige ischemische aanval, ofwel een kleine beroerte", aldus de Amerikaanse ex-topsprinter, die in zijn carrière acht wereldtitels en vier gouden olympische medailles veroverde. "Het goede nieuws is dat ik terug thuis ben bij mijn familie. Ik heb geen hartproblemen en heb al veel vooruitgang geboekt op weg naar een volledig herstel."

Op de Olympische Spelen van 1996 in Atlanta was Johnson de eerste man die op dezelfde Spelen zowel de 200 als de 400 meter won. Hij ging op pensioen nadat hij op de Spelen van 2000 in Sydney met succes zijn titel verdedigde.

U.S. sprinter Michael Johnson crosses the finish line of the men's 400 meter race at the Summer Olympics Monday, Sept. 25, 2000, at Olympic Stadium in Sydney. Johnson won the gold medal in the event. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)
U.S. sprinter Michael Johnson crosses the finish line of the men's 400 meter race at the Summer Olympics Monday, Sept. 25, 2000, at Olympic Stadium in Sydney. Johnson won the gold medal in the event.
