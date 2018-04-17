Amazone valt en wordt vertrappeld door paard, maar kan als bij wonder terrein op eigen kracht verlaten
High Drama at #Aintree as Scheu Time falls at the last with the race in the bag and in doing so badly hampers second placed Dear Sire. Havana Beat takes full advantage to grab the prize pic.twitter.com/WYXV54OOkz— My Little Tip (@mylittletip) April 14, 2018
En of amazone Katie Walsh over een goede engelbewaarder beschikt. De Ierse kwam afgelopen weekend op de Grand National - de meest prestigieuze ruiterwedstrijd van Groot-Brittannië - ten val en werd vervolgens vertrappeld door een aanstormend paard. Walsh hield er als bij wonder geen ernstige verwondingen aan over. Ze kon op eigen kracht het terrein verlaten.
Good to see Katie Walsh up okay after her fall at the last aboard Scheu Time in the finale @AintreeRaces. #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/C4MEWaHbbe link
Just like to thank everyone for there messages over the last couple of days! Great to be part of it all well done tiger roll and all connections. Thank you baie des iles all home safe and sound roll on next year😃 @AintreeRaces I take my hat off to you top class again! Thank you link