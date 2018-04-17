Amazone valt en wordt vertrappeld door paard, maar kan als bij wonder terrein op eigen kracht verlaten

    • MH

En of amazone Katie Walsh over een goede engelbewaarder beschikt. De Ierse kwam afgelopen weekend op de Grand National - de meest prestigieuze ruiterwedstrijd van Groot-Brittannië - ten val en werd vervolgens vertrappeld door een aanstormend paard. Walsh hield er als bij wonder geen ernstige verwondingen aan over. Ze kon op eigen kracht het terrein verlaten.

rv

