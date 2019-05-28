Als zelfs de tegenstander komt meevieren: Cristiano Ronaldo steelt de show op benefietwedstrijd TV

13u25 2 Time Out Ook al is zijn seizoen in de Serie A voorbij, toch blijft Cristiano Ronaldo indruk maken op een voetbalveld. Dit keer tijdens een benefietwedstrijd met meerdere (voornamelijk Italiaanse) voetballegendes. Ronaldo verzorgde de show met een omhaal.

Het eerste seizoen van Cristiano Ronaldo bij Juventus zit erop. En met 28 goals en 13 assists in 43 optredens -over alle competities- heeft hij zijn debuutjaar in Italië niet gemist. Gisteravond liet de 34-jarige nog maar eens zien hoe goed hij zich voelt in Turijn. In het eigen Allianz stadion vond de ‘Partita Del Cuore’ plaats, dat je zou kunnen vertalen als ‘match van het hart’, ten voordele van de Piedmontese Stichting voor Kankeronderzoek en voor de Telethon Foundation, dat onderzoek doet naar zeldzame genetische ziektes. De ‘Partita Del Cuore’ werd voor de 28ste maal georganiseerd met verschillende voetballegendes. Naast Ronaldo waren onder meer Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo, Francesco Totti en Pavel Nedvěd van de partij. Ook Ferrari-rijders Sebastian Vettel en Charles Leclerc waren bereid een balletje mee te trappen. Uittredend Juventus-coach, Massimiliano Allegri, bekeek de match vanop de tribune.

Omhaal

Maar slechts één van alle sterren kon zich helemaal in de kijker spelen. Ronaldo zorgde er met het nodige entertainment voor dat het publiek niet voor niets kwam opdagen. Op aangeven van Pirlo pakte hij uit met een omhaal.

Één van zijn doelpunten vierde de vijfvoudig Ballon d’Or-winnaar met zijn bekende ‘siu’- draaibeweging. Dat was een tegenstander niet ontgaan en die imiteerde het dansje. Pret alom. Bekijk de beelden hieronder.