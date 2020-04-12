22 lentes jong, maar wel stiefvader van Neymar: moeder van Braziliaan samen met 31 jaar jonger model NVE

12u15 0 Time-Out Leeftijd is maar een getal, toch? De moeder van Neymar, Nadine Gonçalves, heeft een nieuwe vriend. Op zich niet speciaal, ware het niet dat er een leeftijdsverschil van 31 jaar is tussen de tortelduifjes. Tiago Ramos is met zijn 22 jaar dan ook jonger dan zijn nieuwe stiefzoon Neymar. De Braziliaan feliciteerde zijn moeder alvast op Instagram .

Even terug naar 8 januari. Tiago Ramos, een model en professioneel gamer, plaatst een foto van zichzelf met Neymar op Instagram. Hij voegt een foto toe van een bericht dat hij in 2017 naar Neymar had gestuurd, wat veel weg heeft van een fanmail. “Je bent fantastisch, ik kan niet uitleggen hoe de emotie voelt om fan van je te zijn. Ik kijk naar je en je motiveert me. Ik hoop dat je dit bericht leest, dat ik je broer kan zijn, en dat we samen spelen. Ik weet dat ik je op een dag zal ontmoeten.”

Missie geslaagd zou je denken, hij heeft zijn idool ontmoet. Daar blijft het niet bij. Gisteren maakte de moeder van Neymar, Nadine Gonçalves, via Instagram bekend dat de twee een koppel zijn. Tiago deelde dezelfde foto op zijn sociale media met het bijschrift “onbeschrijfelijk”. Waar hij dus in 2017 hoopte een broer van Neymar te worden, is hij nu zijn stiefvader.

Nadine Gonçalves is met 53 jaar maar liefst 31 lentes ouder dan haar nieuwe vriend, die slechts 22 jaar oud is. Een gigantisch leeftijdsverschil dus, maar daar lijken ze zich binnen de familie niks van aan te trekken. Neymar feliciteerde zijn moeder al: “Wees gelukkig moeder, ik hou van je.” De Braziliaanse superster vierde in februari zijn 28ste verjaardag met een uitbundig feestje. Ook hij is dus al een pak ouder dan zijn toekomstige stiefvader.

