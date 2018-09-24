1 goal in 913 dagen, maar wel "3 baby's bij 3 vrouwen in 7 weken": de straffe 'hattrick' van Stoke City-spits Redactie

24 september 2018

07u00

Bron: The Sun 0 Time-out Twee doelpunten dit seizoen op het veld, een hattrick aan kinderen buiten de krijtlijnen. Saido Berahino heeft enkele woelige weken achter de rug. In zeven weken tijd zou de speler van Stoke City drie keer vader zijn geworden bij drie verschillende vrouwen.

Na een droogte van 913 dagen deed Saido Berahino eind augustus in de Carabao Cup eindelijk nog eens de netten trillen. Het afgelopen weekend lukte hij tegen Blackburn ook zijn eerste treffer in de Championship (de Engelse tweede klasse) voor Stoke City. Toch deed de naam van de 25-jarige Burundees vooral de ronde omwille van zijn strapatsen naast het veld. Omdat hij vader werd. Niet één, niet twee, maar wel drie keer op korte tijd.

Baby nummer één zag op 30 mei het levenslicht. De moeder luistert naar de naam Stephania Christoforou, de voormalige verloofde van Berahino. Nog voor de twee in de echt werden verbonden, liep het huwelijk echter al op de klippen. Op Valentijnsdag betrapte Christoforou Berahino namelijk wanneer die het glamourmodel Chelsea Lovelace binnen wilde smokkelen. Een huwelijk kwam er dus niet, een zoon met de naam Costa en Berahino als vader op de geboorteakte wel.

Saido Berahino sings for fiancee Stephania Christoforou pic.twitter.com/L2mSBqkU3x Sly Sports Football(@ SlySportsFooty) link

Niet veel later was baby nummer twee daar al. Op 15 juli bracht een verpleegster van Afrikaanse origine een kind op de wereld. Vanwege juridische redenen mag haar naam niet vernoemd worden, maar het zou gaan om een vriendin die Berahino al van kindsbeen af kent. Hoewel de naam van de voetballer niet op de geboorteakte staat, is de vrouw volgens The Sun wel in gesprek met de advocaten van Berahino.

Twee dagen later had Berahino zijn hattrick vervolledigd. Op 17 juli werd Chelsea Lovelace moeder, jawel diezelfde Chelsea die hij op Valentijnsdag in zijn huis probeerde te smokkelen. Drie baby's dus in een tijdspanne van 49 dagen.