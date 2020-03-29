1,6 miljoen keer bekeken na "uit de hand gelopen grap”: Gentfan in quarantaine gaat viraal met hilarische video ODBS

29 maart 2020

17u10

Bron: instagram viajens 3 Time-Out Quarantaine doet wat met een mens. In het geval van Jens Viaene (27) uit het Oost-Vlaamse Lochristi, is dat blokfluit spelen. Niet dat hij er ook maar enig talent voor heeft, maar een filmpje op zijn Instagram waarin hij de hymne van de Champions League speelt is twee dagen geleden opgepikt door de gigantisch populaire account ‘433'. Inmiddels is zijn video meer dan 1,6 miljoen keer bekeken. “Een uit de hand gelopen grap”, lacht Viaene in een telefonische reactie.

Viaene maakt er deze weken een sport van quasi dagelijks uit te pakken met een blokfluitvideo. In de gekste outfits brengt hij dan onder andere het Smurfenlied of filmklassiekers uit ‘Kill Bill’ of ‘Titanic’. “Ik zoek dan de juiste noten op via het internet en oefen dat een beetje in. Daarna gooi ik het dan wat in een thema. Een grapje onder de vrienden. Tot '433' het lied van de Champions League overpakte... (lachje) ik vermoed dat een van die vrienden daarvoor verantwoordelijk is. Dat het nu al meer dan 1,6 miljoen keer bekeken is, doet me wel heel hard schrikken ja.”

“Ik die de Champions League tijdens quarantaine levendig houdt”, schreef Viaene erbij. De meest gelikte reactie, door zomaar even 1.700 volgers van ‘433': “Ik zou zelfs naar voetbal kijken als het met het hoofd van deze kerel gespeeld wordt.” Zelf is Viaene, een grote fan van AA Gent en Manchester United, doelman bij Mariakerke in de Oost-Vlaamse eerste provinciale. Zowel geen actief als passief voetbal meer voor hem. “Natuurlijk mis je dat enorm, maar het enige wat je kan doen, is ermee leren leven. Vrijdag kregen we te horen dat onze huidige plaats meteen de definitieve zou zijn. Zonde toch, want we stonden pas negende terwijl we nog zeker vijfde konden eindigen.”

“Ik hoop vooral dat de amateurclubs straks het hoofd boven water kunnen houden. Alle inkomsten vallen quasi weg. Hoe gaan we straks de voorbereiding op het nieuwe seizoen aanvatten? Misschien kan ik met mijn filmpjes wel geld in het laatje brengen. Als bedrijven dit zien, ze kunnen me altijd inhuren om op ludieke wijze reclame te maken.”

Blind Date

Sommigen kennen Viaene misschien ook van de televisie: vorig jaar nam hij mee aan ‘Blind Date’ op VTM. “Ik heb er geen lief aan overgehouden, neen. Maar we zijn wel op vakantie geweest naar Marrakesh.” Tot vorig jaar was Viaene tuinarbeider, nu werkt hij bij ‘Nico’s drinkmarket’, een drankencentrale in Lochristi.

Meer interactie dan Cristiano Ronaldo of Kim Kardashian

433 is een Instagram-account (inclusief stories) over voetbal en voetballers met 16,9 volgers. Maar vooral het aantal interacties dat het Nederlandse bedrijf genereert, is straf. Vorig jaar waren dat er in een periode van vier maanden 568,3 miljoen. Volgens de gespecialiseerde online metingtool Crowdtangle hadden toen wereldwijd alleen Kylie Jenner en website 9GAG er meer op Instagram. De voor hun doelgroep relevante benadering van 433, dat dertig werknemers telt, levert hen een hogere plek op dan sterren als Cristiano Ronaldo en Kim Kardashian, die wel meer volgers hebben maar minder interactie. Van de ‘433'-volgers is 75 procent jonger dan 34 en 80 procent man.