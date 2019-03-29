“Waarom ben je nu zo mager?”: filmpje van Anna Kournikova in bikini verdeelt de fans ODBS

09u42 0 Time-Out Op een dag tijd al 530.000 keer bekeken en goed voor meer dan 1.300 reacties. Anna Kournikova (37) mag dan wel in 2003 gestopt zijn met tennis, beroeren doet ze nog steeds. Op Instagram pakt ze graag uit met haar post-zwangerschapslichaam, al staat de vrouw van Enrique Iglesias tegenwoordig zo scherp dat dit behoorlijk wat negatieve reacties uitlokt.

In december 2017 zette Kournikova de tweeling Lucy en Nicholas op de wereld. Net daarvoor zorgde ze al voor controverse, met een foto even voor de bevalling waarop ze ook nog bijzonder mager was. En snel na de bevalling loopt de Russische op haar Instagram, waar ze 1,1 miljoen volgers heeft, ook graag in de kijker met haar afgetrainde lichaam. Op een kort clipje waarin ze even danst, in bikini en met hoge hakken aan, krijgt ze het nu weliswaar flink te horen van velen.

“Waarom ben je zo mager. Ben je wel ok?”. “Wat is er gebeurd met je ooit zo atletisch en gespierde lijf?”, zijn slechts enkele van de vele negatieve reacties. Anderen nemen het dan weer op voor Anna K. “Wat een pestkoppen en eikels kunnen mensen zijn. Héél mooi”, of “Wauw, het lijkt er wel op alsof je nooit een tweeling gehad hebt!!”, luidt het ook. Een ander antwoord: “Zij die hier kritiek op hebben, weet dan dat ze misschien wel helemaal niet zo wil zijn. Ik ben ook een moeder en geef borstvoeding, wel: dat laat je niet toe gewicht te winnen. Stop dus met die kritiek en kijk eerst in de eigen spiegel vooraleer anderen lastig te vallen.”

Kournikova huwde met Iglesias nadat ze elkaar leerden kennen toen zij haar opwachting maakte in de clip van zijn nummer ‘Escape’. Na de geboorte was de Spaanse zanger openhartig over hun seksleven. “Het is er beter op geworden. Meer seks dan ooit, eigenlijk. Zoals elk koppel is het soms wat minder en dan weer meer en het is zeker niet altijd perfect. Al is dat in zekere zin perfect. Het is geweldig om te zien wat voor fantastische mama Anna is en hoe haar moederinstinct het meteen overgenomen heeft.”