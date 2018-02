"45 goals in 36 matchen": Litouwse club haalt speler op basis van verzonnen Wikipedia-pagina

Incredible story in Lithuanian football. 2nd division side Panevėžys have signed Barkley Minguel-Panzo and seemed to believe in his fake story. His Wikipedia page states he scored 45 goals in 36 matches for Queens Park Rangers. He actually never played for them. pic.twitter.com/I1eMPNIeGO

Justas Kontrimas(@ ClaretLTU)