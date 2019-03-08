“Proficiat, maar vanavond wel gewoon weer koken”: ook Dries Mertens is internationale vrouwendag niet vergeten Redactie

08 maart 2019

19u14 0

Ook in de voetbalwereld gaat Internationale Vrouwendag niet onopgemerkt voorbij. Heel wat heren voetballers maken van de gelegenheid gebruik om hun wederhelft eens in de bloemetjes te zetten. En het opvallendste bericht, dat kwam misschien wel van Rode Duivel Dries Mertens. “Gelukkige Internationale Vrouwendag”, richtte hij zich naar zijn vrouw Kat Kerkhofs, waarna ook nog een grapje volgde. “Vanavond wel gewoon weer koken.” Nog enkele leuke, mooie of grappige berichten die vandaag de revue passeerden op de sociaalnetwerksites:

Luna Stevens voelt veel steun van haar vriend, Zulte Waregem-speler Sandy Walsh

Bij Club Brugge werd blauw-zwart voor een dag #vrouwzwart:

Standard-spits Orlanda Sá pakte eveneens uit met een grapje:

Lionel Messi maakte dan weer van de gelegenheid gebruik om het vrouwenvoetbal eens extra onder de aandacht te brengen:

Genk-verdediger Sébastien Dewaest zette zijn wederhelft Laura ook letterlijk in de bloemetjes:

David Beckham bracht een ode aan dochtertje Harper Seven en vrouwlief Victoria:

Ook Zulte Waregem besteedde vandaag aandacht aan Internationale Vrouwendag:

💪 Bij Team Essevee kunnen we iedere dag rekenen op sterke vrouwen. Zowel op als naast het veld verdedigen zij onze kleuren. Geniet vandaag van #InternationaleVrouwendag #InternationalWomensDay ! pic.twitter.com/T6wJoIU5Hj SV Zulte Waregem(@ ESSEVEELIVE) link