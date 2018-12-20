“Ploegmaat Meunier stuurt 5.000 euro aan sms’jes om ex-lief uit populaire tv-show te stemmen” YP

20 december 2018

08u02

Bron: Cazamariposas 0 Time-out Spaanse media hebben dezer dagen een vette kluif aan de vete tussen Jesé Rodríguez en Aurah Ruiz. De relatie van de 25-jarige Spanjaard, momenteel aan de slag bij Paris Saint-Germain, en zijn ex-vriendin kwam op een pijnlijke manier ten einde en nu heeft de spits volgens het Spaanse Cazamariposas nog wat extra olie op het vuur gegooid.

Ruiz nam deel aan het seizoen van Gran Hermano VIP, de Spaanse tegenhanger van Big Brother maar dan voor bekende personen. Zij was net als Miriam Saavedra, een actrice en model, genomineerd om het huis te verlaten, waarop Jesé zijn duit in het zakje zou hebben gedaan. Naar verluidt stuurde hij 5.000 euro aan sms’jes om Saavedra in het spel te houden en die zet wierp zijn vruchten af: op dag 71 van het spel werd Ruiz weggestemd, waardoor ze sowieso naast de hoofdprijs van 100.000 euro greep.

Vooralsnog wenste Jesé niet te reageren op de geruchten als zou hij zijn ex een flinke peer gestoofd hebben, zij deed dat intussen wel. “Als dit nieuws klopt, dan is hij nog een grotere klootzak dan ik dacht. Ik zou nog in het huis moeten zitten”, was de reactie van Ruiz, die eraan toevoegde dat ze het prijzengeld volledig zou besteden aan Nyan, het zoontje van het gewezen koppel. Hij kampt al van bij zijn geboorte met een chronische ziekte waarvoor medicijnen enkel in de Verenigde Staten beschikbaar zijn. Bijgevolg hangt er ook een stevig prijskaartje aan vast en op de koop toe liet Jesé de twee kort na de geboorte aan hun lot over.

Nog volgens de Spaanse media is Ruiz niet te spreken over het feit dat Jesé de pakken geld die hij verdient als voetballer verkwanselt aan nutteloze dingen, liever dan bij te dragen aan de kosten van de gezondheidszorg van Nyan. Ze stelt dat de aanvaller amper naar hun zoontje omkijkt: hij zou niet weten hoe erg dat er aan toe is en hij zou ook niet bepaald zijn best doen om hem vaak te bezoeken.

Ook op sportief vlak beleeft Jesé momenteel niet meteen hoogdagen. De Spanjaard werd vorig seizoen uitgeleend aan Stoke City, waar hij in dertien competitieduels slechts een keer tot scoren kwam. Hij keerde terug naar de Franse hoofdstad, maar ook nieuwe trainer Thomas Tuchel rekent niet op hem: hij speelde nog geen minuut. Zijn verbintenis loopt af medio 2021.