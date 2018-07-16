"Is dit écht wat het lijkt?" televisiekijkers denken dame te betrappen op misdadige actie tijdens WK-huldigingsceremonie

Time-out Tijdens een WK wordt élk detail opgemerkt, zeker in de huidige social media-tijden. Dat is tijdens de huldigingsceremonie van de afgelopen Wereldbeker nog maar eens gebleken. 

Toen Antoine Griezmann en de Franse bondscoach Didier Deschamps hun gouden plak in ontvangst kwamen nemen, merkten enkele oplettende televisiekijkers iets vreemds op. Een dame die achter FIFA-baas Gianni Infantino en de Russische president Vladimir Poetin stond, stopte plots een medaille in de zak van haar jas.

"Is dit écht wat het lijkt? Steelt die vrouw nu een medaille?", vraagt een Twitteraar die de beelden deelde zich af. En ondertussen bereikte het bewuste filmpje al heel wat mensen op de sociaalnetwerksites. Sommigen noemen de verdachtmakingen "lachwekkend" - de dame zou de medaille simpelweg proberen te beschermen tegen de regen voor ze ze aan de Franse doelman Hugo Lloris geeft -, maar anderen hebben toch vragen bij de handeling. Ook omdat het lint helemaal in de jaszak verdwijnt...

