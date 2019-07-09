“Ik betaal alles”: Stomverbaasde Sturridge wil beroemd hondje terug na bizarre diefstal GVS

09 juli 2019

18u06 0 Time-out Daniel Sturridge zit met de handen in het haar. Dieven stalen het beroemde hondje van de Engelse spits nadat ze inbraken in zijn villa in Californië. Met een emotionele oproep op Instagram hoopt de transfervrije Sturridge nu z’n beste maatje Lucci terug te krijgen. “Serieus, wie doet nu zoiets? Ik betaal alles om te weten wie mijn hondje meenam.”

Nadat z’n contract bij Liverpool niet werd verlengd, moet de 29-jarige Sturridge op zoek naar een nieuwe club. Maar de man staat op dit moment voor een andere speurtocht. Toen de voormalige Engelse international gisteren terugkeerde van een uitstapje, merkte hij dat er ingebroken was in z’n vakantiehuis in West Hollywood - een trendy wijk in Californië. Een video op Instagram toont dat een glazen deur volledig vernield is, langs waar de dieven onuitgenodigd hun entree maakten.

26.000 volgers

De inbrekers kozen voor een bizarre buit. Naast enkele tassen, werd immers ook Lucci, de Pomeriaan van Sturridge, ontvreemd. Met een emotionele boodschap wil de aanvaller nu zijn geliefde huisdier terug. “Luister. Wie weet wie in mijn crib inbrak, ik betaal je alles. Ik ben serieus. Ik wil weten wie mijn spullen en mijn hond meenam. Hoe kan je nu inbreken in mijn huis en een hond meenemen? Serieus? Ben je gek?”

Dat Lucci en Sturridge de beste maatjes zijn, is duidelijk. Op sociale media postte de Brit in het verleden al verscheidene foto’s samen. Lucci heeft ook haar eigen Instagram-account, goed voor 26.000 volgers die één voor één geschokt zijn door de opmerkelijke diefstal. Een camera aan de villa legde alvast een beeld vast waarop drie mannen die volledig in het zwart gekleed zijn, gisteravond op het terras wandelden. Wellicht sloegen zij enkele minuten later hun slag.