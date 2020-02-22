“Grenzen verleggen doe je ook tijdens je verlof”: Sven Nys doet volgers versteld staan met straffe oefening van Thibau

‘t Seizoen zit er nu ook officieel op voor Thibau Nys (17). De juniorenwereldkampioen sloot vandaag af met een zege in Leuven, zijn 22ste van het seizoen. Tijd voor wat rust, dus, al lijkt dat bij Nys Junior eerder relatief. Vader Sven deelde op Instagram immers trots een filmpje van een straffe stabiliteitsoefening van zijn zoon. “Off-season start vandaag! Maar grenzen verleggen doe je ook tijdens je verlof”, schrijft Nys bij de beelden. Thibau is te zien in vrijetijdskleding, dus lijkt het vooral om wat spielerei te gaan. Maar de volgers van Sven zijn toch onder de indruk van het evenwichtsgevoel van het veldrittalent...

